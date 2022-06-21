You have Emma Stone…!, The photo of Melody Luz that blew up Alex Caniggia

melody luz emma stone.jpg Melody Luz drove Alex Caniggia crazy with her look.

Melody Light He published a face-to-face photo that will be seen tonight where he wore his most elegant look. “Today there is a spicy all against all”, The dancer anticipated, although it was her beauty that stole Alex Caniggia’s attention.

“Emma Stone you got it indoors”, he wrote without a filter comparing her to the famous actress. “Amore Mio the most beautiful in the world”, he continued more in love than ever.

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: “I liketa exert seduction”, the photo of Viviana Canosa that burst the borders

Melody Luz’s emotion at the Hotel

Melody Luz burst into tears and her boyfriend, Alex Caniggia, had to contain her.

José María Muscari brought gifts for the members who are still inside the Hotel de los Famosos and Melody Luz broke down in tears when she realized what her present was about.

melody light crying.webp Melody Luz cried at the Hotel de los Famosos.

“Oh, it’s a doll that my grandfather gave me”she said through tears as she remembered her loved one. “I always took her everywhere. I find myself with the only gift I have from him, which is no longer on this plane, and it is this broken doll that I took out for a walk, combed her hair, ruffled her hair…” she continued, moved.

“I thought that it no longer existed, that it was not there,” she continued while Alex Caniggia hugged her. “This gift gives me the boost I needed,” closed after a complicated week and crosses with his companions Sabrina Carballo and Emily.

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: “Don’t count with me for the next one!”, Pampita exploded at the Hotel de los Famosos

Melody Luz pregnant?

melody pregnancy 2.webp

On Friday night, at the Hotel de los Famosos, they showed the results of the blood tests that Melody Luz had done and the reaction of Alex Caniggia’s girlfriend when she found out that she is not pregnant.

“The only test that came out pathological was urine. That is showing us that you have a urinary infection. They also did a carionic gonadotropin to rule out pregnancy problems,” the doctor told her.

“It makes me calm to know what I have and that everything will be fine”Melody Luz responded upon discovering that it was a urinary infection for which she will have to take antibiotics.

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Tremendous! The first photos of Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo De Paul in Mendoza