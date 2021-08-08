you have fun free-wheeling – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





THE SUICIDE SQUAD-SUICIDE MISSION

At Cinema. With Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis. Directed by James Gunn. US production 2021. Duration: 2 hours and 12 minutes

THE PLOT

On a South American island where a coup d’état has just happened, the new clique in power has a terrible (as usual) lethal weapon of world domination in its hands. The usual mysterious US parastatal organization sends the “suicide squad” (mercenaries mostly recruited in the country’s prisons) to the scene. The first expedition turns out to be a disaster (the team is exterminated on the beach). But the second fulfills the mission.

Loading... Advertisements

WHY SEE IT

Because you have fun free-wheeling. The writers deliberately left aside any semblance of credibility and put into action the craziest team imaginable as a human writer (there is no shortage of shark men, weasel men, killers with detachable limbs in the squad). The lion’s share (or rather the lioness) is played by Margot Robbie for the third time in the role of the daredevil (and sometimes even shocking) Harley Quinn.