‘You have guessed at least one’

In the two previous chapters of Guardians of the Galaxy James Gunn didn’t spare us a few tears: the two films from the director of The Suicide Squad have given us more than a rather strong moment from an emotional point of view, and it is very likely that Vol. 3 ends up adding to the dose with death. of one of its protagonists.

While around there is talk of Will Poultier as a possible Adam Warlock of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, therefore, an article published by Screen Rant tries to guess what the destinies of the various protagonists of the film, from Star-Lord to Groot.

Chris Pratt’s character is in all likelihood the most certain of survival, being in fact the true leader (Thor permitting) of the group and the most capable, eventually, of recruiting new members; also Groot, Gamora and Nebula seem to have to come out unscathed: losing the first one would be too hard a blow for the fans (and for the merchandising), while the storylines of the two daughters of Thanos still seem far from coming to an end (especially considering that it would be rather indelicate to let the character die again by Zoe Saldana).

Same goes for Mantis, who could finally aspire to a more important role in the franchise. To risk are therefore Drax and above all Rocket: the former may have completed his journey with the defeat of Thanos and the fulfillment of his revenge (Dave Bautista, on the other hand, does not seem satisfied with the treatment given to his character by the Studios), while the latter will probably be the great protagonist of this Vol. 3, with the film that will delve deeply into the past of the character, granting him, perhaps, the honor of a farewell in style (perhaps sacrificing himself to save his comrades and defeat his creator, the High Evolutionary, one of the most popular villains in Gunn’s film).

Hypotheses that at the moment remain such, but which acquire authority after the words of James Gunn himself: “They have guessed at least one“admitted the director on Twitter. Who is he talking about? We’ll find out in just a little while! Recently, meanwhile, Gunn himself denied the presence of David Bowie’s Heroes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.

