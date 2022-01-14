You have no idea which YouTube video has surpassed 10 billion views

In November last year, the video of the song Baby Shark had passed the video clip of the song Despacito as regards the number of views on YouTube, becoming the most viewed video ever on the platform: now, however, Baby Shark passes the extraordinary milestone of 10 million views.

There Baby Shark Dance has seen a “decent” popularity in recent years thanks to memes: the video was in fact uploaded in June 2016 and, until 2019, it only had 2 billion views. The content is published by Pinkfong, a South Korean educational channel that belongs to South Korean society SmartStudy. The channel has posted thousands of videos, but none of them have ever come close to the success achieved by the Baby Shark Dance.

Pinkfong CEO, Min-Seok Kim, told The Independent: