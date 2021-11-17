“You have seen it.” An explosive truth about Mancini’s world flop – Libero Quotidiano





Going back to that damned memory of four years ago: the playoffs lost against Sweden which did not make us snatch the pass for i Russia 2018 World Cup. The same opponents that we could find in March, when it will be an inside and out to get the pass for thel Qatar. “It will be long and tense months, the blow is hard to swallow – he writes Mario Sconcerti in his editorial on the Corriere della Sera – The long blue winter will be dark and populated by ghosts impossible to drive away. Not even the apparent serenity of Mancini it is enough to reassure the people of the national team “. With that “We will go to the World Cup, and who knows, maybe we will win“, Launched almost to the sound of battle by the Italian coach, who brought the Azzurri back home and reiterated after having slept (badly) on them:” In March I am confident of recovering everyone and with the whole team I fear no one. If I really have to remove an opponent, I’d rather not meet the Portugal“.





The protagonists of the vertical descent at Windsor Park – To be disconcerted, “Jorginho, among the worst even at Windsor Park, is the symbol of the vertical descent: off, empty, unloaded – comments the former commentator of Sky Sports – The leaders have betrayed: the uncertainties of Donnarumma, the empty passages of Stretcher that in Inter is always among the best, the disappointing responses of church And Insigne. The gratitude towards the heroes of Wembley he may have influenced the coach’s last months, but the blue coach has no intention of changing his course ”. And immediately after the 0-0 against the modest Northern Irishmen, “he gathered the players in the locker room and tried to spread serenity: let’s not forget who we are and what we did, the meaning of the king’s speech – adds the journalist – But to get out unscathed. from the double trap of the playoffs Mancio will have to understand the reasons for the collapse. Italy, in the moment of truth, was lacking in terms of personality “.





Retrieve the injured and compact – And again: “At the European Championship, with nothing to lose e on the wings of enthusiasm, it flew – adds Sconcerti – When it left again, with eyes on it, it crumbled and faced with the risk of losing the World Cup it went in panic. The phrase stolen a Property it is the perfect snapshot of the moment and of what awaits us: ‘Now it’s complicated also because we have the anxiety of 2017…’. Furthermore, Mancini will have to work on the unity of the group which was our strength and has now become our weakness. Certain squabbles between the players and some understandable but inappropriate outbursts of nervousness have not escaped. We are with our backs to the wall. But dramatizing is useless “. Thus, the time has come to unite as a group: “Mancini will aim to recover the injured, from Spinazzola to captain Chiellini, from Verratti to Property, from Pilgrims to Zaniolo – Sconcerti adds – And it will keep its doors open to those who will be able to shine through the championship, but without illusions: by now it has sounded far and wide the Serie A in which less than 40 percent are eligible for the blue jersey “.

“Without Qatar, the abyss” – On the return flight, “President Gravina and Secretary General Brunelli have dealt with a series of logistical issues with the coach – Sconcerti writes – Mancio wants to play the semi-final of the playoffs in Rome and possibly also the final. Furthermore, the FIGC will ask the League for the possibility of an internship on January 30, when the championship stops for the South American qualifiers. On the other hand, it is almost impossible to move the championship day of March 20 which anticipates the play-offs “. To then conclude with the warning of Gravina: ‘We have to go back special by recovering the carefree’. Because “if we don’t go to Qatar, a chasm of (at least) 12 years without the World Cup opens up: it would be a catastrophe”.