You have to believe in Santa Claus to be convinced that Napoli would have beaten Spezia with Mertens

It is the team of the mutiny, of the scudetto lost in the hotel, of Naples-Verona. Immobile group for an immobile city. Napoli is this, enjoy it

Napoli-Inter / Dries Mertens

With all the “for heaven’s sake” of the case, let me say that you really have to believe in Santa Claus to be convinced that with Mertens on the field even in the second half, Napoli would have overturned the game against Spezia.

Going to find the tactical imperfections of the coach to justify the defeat at home against the seventeenth in the standings represents yet another escape from reality that – for charity, in fact – everyone is free to make.

The Azzurri are the same ones who lost access to the Champions League a few months ago on the last day with a sloppy performance. At the time it was Gattuso’s fault. They are the same ones who have turned a locker room upside down when requesting a retreat. In that case it was Ancelotti’s responsibility. The same ones to have collapsed one step away from the national title. In that case it was strong powers and hotels.

Napoli has not changed for years and with the dismissal of the Reggiolo coach has openly embraced a cryogenic strategy of conservation of environments and players, of balances and solutions – also because, sometimes it escapes, we have been in a pandemic for some years and the market, beyond to be essentially bankrupt, it too is frozen. Not changing is an excellent solution for the immobile city par excellence and is the sustainable choice for a company. All things considered, we are third in the standings at the halfway point, which seems an acceptable result to have fun and spend a few evenings in the company of the ball. Why can’t that be enough? Do you want the Scudetto? Instead you have to settle down.

Of course there may be flashes of local hubris – remember the flash mobs to bring Politano to the national team? It is the typical Italian inability to contain the whirlwind of one’s alibis, it is the secular history of the Centoventiquattro spider (“which if it wasn’t a spider it wasn’t good”). But then it passes. Overall, conservation can be a long-term trump card, in a place where everything from papaccelle to cultural heritage is preserved.

Napoli is this. It has been a decades-long journey and we have chosen to do exactly what we are doing. A handful of novelties that do not affect the serenity of mind of those who are already there. Warm messages on tweets and official posts. A lot of application, a lot of passion. And Toronto waiting, far away.

Enjoy a few drops of splendor (look, typically, where everyone says there is a bin, and vice versa). And be calm. The simple fact that some of these drops still rarely appear in Fuorigrotta represents a miracle that they dream of on 34th street.