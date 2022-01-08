Sports

“You have to build and then fight for the Scudetto”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
0 24 2 minutes read

TURIN – Maximilian Merry won’t be on the bench tomorrow night atOlympic in the big match against Roma: the sports judge disqualified him for insulting the referee Sozza after Juve-Napoli, but the coach does not comment. “There was, these things happen, there is no need to add more.” If anything Merry puts his hands on the project to bring Juventus back to the top: «I came here knowing that it was the year in which you have to change the team and work to return to compete for the Scudetto within one or two years. Not everyone changes in a few months because no one works miracles. The team is improving and it takes a little patience, I knew that. I’m not scared of this. It is normal that everyone wants to win but you have to build and then fight for the Scudetto. Apart from Inter, which are the strongest, and Milan, which are doing very well, the other teams are playing it, we are a little behind. After the direct clashes we will see where we will be ».

Watch the video

Anti Rome training

«In the direct clash against Roma you will need the right spirit to bring home a positive result. There will be changes. Dybala? I will evaluate today. I also have to see if Chiesa has recovered and how is Bernardeschi, who has been playing a lot lately. Certainly Alex Sandro will be out (De Sciglio should play in his place, ed), while Cuadrado will play on the other lane. Chiellini, Kaio Jorge and Pellegrini are back but they are not in optimal conditions. Danilo will be recovered from Monday, in the space of two weeks I will have everyone available “. At the center of the defense confirmed the De Ligt-Rugani couple.

Look at the gallery

Watch the video

The pitfalls

«Tomorrow is always Juventus-Roma, a complicated match because they have excellent individualities. And then there is Mourinho, who will better prepare the match after the defeat in Milan. We need to have a good match at a competitive and technical level, it’s a direct match. The team must improve the scoring phase and the management of the ball ».

Watch the video

The criticisms

«Khedira’s words? Each player has his own characteristics or I always say that you are thinking of changing players but they all have their characteristics. Juventus has changed a lot: before they had many experienced players, now we need to work on these players who have other characteristics. For this there are cycles. With Napoli we had to be more aggressive in our half and make better use of attacking situations. Everyone expected to win and recover two points but it is a direct match and we have kept the gap unchanged ».

Watch the video

