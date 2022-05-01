You have to download these graffiti wallpapers

Share

Graffiti conquer your iPhone with these cool wallpapers, you have to download them.

Every week we bring new collections of wallpapers and in this case we have a series of graffiti wallpapers that are cool and what you should download. They look especially good on iPhones with OLED screens thanks to the vivid colors.

The funds have been created by @Dr_iPh0ne and compiled by iDownloadBlog, one of those background collections that looks great on any device.

How to download these wallpapers at the highest quality

The wallpapers are just below, but first we are going to explain how to download them to the highest possible quality. To do so, we advise you to follow these steps:

Open this article in Safari or another browser, do not use Facebook or Twitter.

Click on the button under each wallpaper that says “Download at maximum quality”.

Long press on your iPhone screen and tap on “Add to Photos”

Now you just have to go to Settings > Wallpaper > Select new background on your iPhone or iPad and choose the wallpaper you have downloaded to put it on the lock screen or home screen.

The best graffiti wallpapers

Most downloaded wallpapers

If you want more wallpapers, we have many collections with hundreds of cool wallpapers, both for iPhone and iPad, Mac or Apple Watch. And we also have the wallpapers of the latest Apple devices:

