“You have to fight” to get out in the room

From 7 January his last The Tender Bar is available to subscribers of the Amazon Prime Video service, and for the occasion George Clooney spoke extensively with Entertainment Weekly of his projects, less and less considered by cinema exhibitors, according to him.

With consideration of how much more complicated it was, “Before the streamers took over”, making the dramas and comedies that the filmmaker generally favors, Clooney confessed to seeing a different attitude on the part of cinemas towards his films.



“You always have to fight. I’m also making a movie with Brad [Pitt] for Apple and it’s a high-budget movie. The secret is that you have to work to ensure that there is also a theatrical release. There is nothing more exciting than watching a comedy or horror in a room full of people. I find that part of our job is to always make sure that we protect the certainty of getting the movies out there… But honestly, theaters haven’t gotten into a lot of the movies I’ve done for a long time. They were more ‘not our thing anymore’. This is why streamers have really opened a door to keep these kinds of stories alive ”.

A important function, therefore, at a time when Netflix, Amazon, Apple & Co. have increased investments and – as a result of the lockdowns due to the Covid pandemic – profits. And in which, often, the cinemas they preferred to focus on the distribution of large titles and secure blockbuster.

A position that the director and actor seems to share with Denis Villeneuve and other colleagues, who like him have found hospitality on platforms as they ‘struggled’ to see their films land on the larger screens. Where might we be able to see some of the forthcoming efforts of director George Clooney, the Ticket to Paradise in which the couple with Julia Roberts will be reformed and announced Boys In The Boat with Callum Turner.