“You have to listen to patients and dedicate the time they deserve”

The Dean of Medicine of the CEU is a specialist in Allergology, recognized as “Corresponding Academician” by the Royal National Academy of Medicine of Spain and since July 2020 a member of the Permanent Commission of the Conference of Deans of Faculties of Medicine of Spain. He therefore knows perfectly well the urgent need for a change in the SNS.

More than two years have passed since covid broke out. What two lessons should we have learned?

The SNS is made up of excellent professionals who have demonstrated their skills during these years of fighting an unknown virus, SARS-CoV-2, responsible for a pandemic of tragic dimensions due to the number of infected and deceased. Therefore it is relevant to care for caregivers. One of the lessons is the importance of having a scientific, technical and professional leadership that unites efforts and global strategies. The planet is being attacked by our behavior: deforestation, global warming, pollution of seas and rivers, the greenhouse effect, etc. Either we take the health of the planet very seriously or humanity will be doomed to suffer new pandemics.

As for the future, faced with an increasingly older population and with more comorbidities, shouldn’t a support figure be created to avoid mistakes?

Of course we need to make a paradigm shift in health care. Without forgetting correct diagnoses and treatments, it will be essential to promote health education and prevention. A concrete example: since coronary units are essential to save lives in the face of acute myocardial infarctions, it will always be healthier to avoid tobacco consumption, perform moderate physical exercise appropriate to age, follow a Mediterranean diet and reduce ongoing stress.

Is telemedicine or remote patient care here to stay?

Telemedicine literally means “healing from a distance” and perhaps the definition of the World Health Organization is the most accurate: “The provision of health care services, in which distance is a critical factor, by professionals who use technologies of information and communication in order to exchange data to make diagnoses, recommend treatments and prevent illnesses and accidents, as well as for the permanent training of health care professionals and in research and evaluation activities, in order to improve the health of people and the communities in which they live. Undoubtedly, telemedicine, which has been used in the Armed Forces for decades, is here to stay.

Is there a risk of further dehumanizing the doctor-patient relationship with these tools?

Not only telemedicine has arrived, but also omic sciences (genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics or metabolomics), the study of the microbiome, molecular diagnosis, artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning, bioinformatics, robotic surgery… All these advances bring us closer to Precision Medicine, but we must not lose perspective. We must care for the sick, not just cure diseases. In the faculties we are promoting ethics and communication as essential tools for future health professionals. I always insist that we must look patients in the eye, listen to them carefully, dedicate the time they deserve and introduce ourselves appropriately. They are simple human acts in force since our scientific “father” Hippocrates of Cos (450 BC).

Does the impact of new technologies on the quality of care always come out positive if it is put on a scale?

It is important to differentiate efficacy, effectiveness and efficiency of affectivity. More and more we talk about Medicine based on scientific evidence, but we should not forget Medicine based on affectivity. The relationship between the patient and the health professional is an encounter between a person with pain, fear, uncertainty and another person who has to try to heal, and when it is not possible to alleviate, console or at least accompany. It is about promoting science without forgetting humanism.

Do you have more or fewer medical students?

In Spain there are more than 40 faculties of Medicine and several new ones announced for the next courses. From the National Conference of Deans of Faculties of Medicine we have been warning for years that there is no relief among the teaching staff for reasons of age and teaching accreditation. It is also manifested in the sense that more than doctors, more specialists are currently needed in certain specialties: Paediatrics or Anesthesiology, to cite two specific cases. It would be very important to have a Registry of specialists to be able to properly plan the MIR calls each year. Another different problem is that of the flight of talent. More and more offers are being received for our graduates from various European countries (France, United Kingdom, Nordic countries,…) and soon from the United States.

In the case of euthanasia, in Spain 50% of patients do not receive palliative care. What is your opinion about this?

From the Professionalism Committee of the College of Physicians of Madrid we express ourselves in the sense of the importance of promoting palliative care at all levels: out-of-hospital and in-hospital. There is a very powerful Scientific Society for Palliative Care in Spain that indicates in its studies that it is relevant to strengthen the necessary human resources in this important area of ​​care given that there is a wide margin for improvement in care in the final phase of life. Also in the faculties of Medicine we must include in our study plans sufficient knowledge in this healthcare area.