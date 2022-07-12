Health

“You have to listen to patients and dedicate the time they deserve”

The Dean of Medicine of the CEU is a specialist in Allergology, recognized as “Corresponding Academician” by the Royal National Academy of Medicine of Spain and since July 2020 a member of the Permanent Commission of the Conference of Deans of Faculties of Medicine of Spain. He therefore knows perfectly well the urgent need for a change in the SNS.

More than two years have passed since covid broke out. What two lessons should we have learned?

The SNS is made up of excellent professionals who have demonstrated their skills during these years of fighting an unknown virus, SARS-CoV-2, responsible for a pandemic of tragic dimensions due to the number of infected and deceased. Therefore it is relevant to care for caregivers. One of the lessons is the importance of having a scientific, technical and professional leadership that unites efforts and global strategies. The planet is being attacked by our behavior: deforestation, global warming, pollution of seas and rivers, the greenhouse effect, etc. Either we take the health of the planet very seriously or humanity will be doomed to suffer new pandemics.

