You Have to See Britney Spears Singing a New Version of “…Baby One More Time” – E! Online Latino

After what “… Baby One More Timebecame an immediate hit, the team quickly went to work making a worthy music video for the song.

Director Nigel Dick revealed on his official site that his original idea for the video was very different, but that Britney stuck to her idea of ​​making a video where she was stuck in a classroom thinking about boys.

Spears told rolling stone: “They had this really weird music video idea, this animated Power Ranger-y thing. I said, ‘This isn’t right. If you want it to reach four-year-olds, then that’s fine, but if you want to reach me age group, you have to go in another direction… “Then I had this idea of ​​where we are in school and we got bored.”

(The main love interest in the video was played by Spears’ cousin, Chad Spears, by the way!)

Whose idea was it for the iconic schoolgirl uniform Spears wore? Just like the concept of the video, it all came from Brit’s mind.

“When we decided we were filming at a school, the stylist asked me, ‘What do you think Britney should wear?’ And I replied, “Jeans, sneakers, T-shirt,” director Nigel Dick said on his website.”Britney’s comment was, ‘Don’t you think she should be wearing a sexy school uniform?’