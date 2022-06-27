“You have to see them critically to learn from them”

Ryan Reynolds, after a hectic few years when it comes to film projects, took a breather to focus mostly on his family and parenting.

The actor, along with his ex-wife Blake Lively, he had three daughters: James, Inez, and Betty. They are the main reason why Reynolds decided to put the brakes on his film career.

“My daughters are growing up faster than time and space would have expected, so I want to be there and I want to spend time with them. I probably won’t film anything until the end of the summer”, as he assured entertainmentnews.





Despite having the interpretation in the background and turning to his family, Reynolds did not completely abandon his work side and is now working in the advertising industry.

At the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the now publicist participated in a talk organized by TheWall Street Journal, where he made the following statements, as reported by international media: “I am the father of three daughters. They are wild, I think sometimes they have rabies.” “Like any parent, there comes a time when I snap. It’s not so much what you do at the time, but how you behave afterwards.”

Before the audience attending the event, Reynolds commented on the advice he gives his little ones as a father: “I have told them not to waste their mistakes, to when you make a mistake it is very easy to feel that shame absorbs you and that you have done something wrong, but you also have to see it critically to learn from them in a deeper way”.

The actor himself did not hesitate to recognize his “brutal” mistakes and make self-criticism, he even remembered the terrible “Failures as a father” that his had had with him: “He had many mistakes, and for some of them I am grateful”.