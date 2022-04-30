You have to see this TikTok of Zendaya and Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood. They showed it to us that time they went on a date in a coffee shop as two ordinary people, when they talked about their height difference and we also saw it in that video of Tom comforting Zendaya in public. It is clear that they are made for each other, and we are not saying it (also), but we have just verified it thanks to a tik tok video which is going viral.

The video, posted by the couple’s fan account @tomhollandsdaya, shows Zendaya and her assistant Darnell discussing their romantic preferences. In the images, which belong to a talk recorded in 2017, the ‘Euphoria’ actress says that she loves hearing her boyfriend say nice things to her.

“Some people don’t necessarily like the ‘Oh, you’re so pretty, you’re this, you’re that,'” she begins. “Some people say, ‘That’s too much for me. I don’t need to hear it all the time. Some people don’t like it, it makes them uncomfortable. Me? I need you to say it.’ I need to know, I need to hear it, and I need to hear it often.”Zendaya says.

It seems that Tom has taken good note of his partner’s words. The rest of the video compiles a bunch of moments where the ‘Spider-Man’ actor praises Zendaya. In one of the shots, the couple is seen spending some time together, and he tells her: “By the way”, you look very pretty, to which she smiles and replies: “You too”. They’re adorable.

Another of the scenes takes place during a joint interview, in which they talk about one of the ‘looks’ that Zendaya wore at a Met gala. “I love seeing all of this,” she says. So Tom looks at her and says, “It’s unreal. It’s amazing.”

The next scene takes place during a press conference for ‘Spider-Man’: No Way Home’, in which they are asked to name the best qualities of the other. “That’s hard! You have so many good qualities,” Zendaya says to Tom. “You’re super pretty,” Tom says. “No no no, your thing is kindness, I’d say. You are a very kind person”.

But without a doubt our favorite moment is when Tom interrupts an interview and looks at his girlfriend. “There she is, as pretty as ever,” he says.

After seeing this, we have no doubt: they are made for each other.

