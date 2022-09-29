‘You have to stop!’: Ex-Italy international orders Cristiano Ronaldo to retire

Cristiano Ronaldo is not going through the best period of his career. Always silent in the Premier League, Ronaldo started his season timidly by registering a pawn, on penalty, on the ground of the modest Sheriff Tiraspol.

Ronaldo, who has always been a goal machine throughout his career, is therefore struggling to regain all his feelings after a very difficult summer, where he experienced the premature death of a child. His professional situation was hardly more joyful: the Portuguese tried by all means to leave Manchester, without success.

“Otherwise it’s the bench”

And when you’re at the bottom, Antonio Cassano is never far away to push you to stay there. Since the end of his career, the ex of Inter and Milan never hesitates to give his opinion on the football planet. His latest target is therefore the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

“He won everything, he was a phenomenon. Stop! You have to stop or you will only hit the bench, he must understand that if he is no longer able to hold a certain level, he better stop”he hammered at Cabine Desportiva, a podcast where he often reacts.

Whether Cristiano Ronaldo would listen to Antonio Cassano’s advice is another story.