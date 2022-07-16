Eva Soler, resident of Hematology at the Hospital General Universitario Morales Meseguer. | Image courtesy of COM Murcia by Juanchi López

The residency stage offers the opportunity to learn and verify the love for Medicine. Four years of effort and work where future specialists must add the clinical practice to research and their own training. A job in which “there is time, little, but for everything”, as highlighted Eva Solera fourth-year resident of Hematology at the Hospital General Universitario Morales Meseguer.

During his second year of residency, Soler decided that his work could be more successful by presenting a clinical case in which she had been working together with her tutor at Clinical case contest for resident doctors convened by the Official College of Physicians of the Region of Murcia (COM Murcia). Her development and results earned her not only being included in the book along with the best research, but she has also been recognized with the first prize from among the more than 90 studies presented.

This study allowed Soler to add his two great passions: research and medical care practiceadding the possibility of presenting a clinical case with a important social perspective. Thus, the MIR training is thus an opportunity that allows the young people intersperse the clinical part with health research, a route that disappears in many cases throughout the race. In Soler’s words, “a young doctor must dedicate himself to three worlds:to research, teaching and the clinical part”, three paths that complete the healthcare professional and give him the tools to face the challenges posed by his career.

For all these reasons, the future specialist emphasizes how “You have to take advantage of the resident stage to investigate”as it offers the necessary support as well as the opportunity to “do something different”.

A case with a medical and social perspective

The research that has earned Eva Soler the first prize of the Official College of Physicians of the Region of Murcia raised a clinical case of a woman “very young who had been diagnosed in Ecuador with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She was treated with conventional first-line chemotherapy, but she was refractory to treatment.”

With the evaluation by which it was observed that the disease continued, it was proposed to continue with a second line of treatment “that coincided with the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic”. For the patient, this meant a delay in her treatment and a situation that endangered his life. “He spent many months without being able to treat himself, contacted a Spanish foundation that referred the case to us. When we saw that she was a very young girl and that she kept getting worse, it was decided to bring her to Spain”.

“When we saw that she was a very young girl and that she kept getting worse, it was decided to bring her to Spain”

As a resident, Soler was in rotation in the lymphoma plant, which allowed him to see the case first-hand and be part of the team that treated him. Together with the deputy physician of the area, Elena Perez Ceballos“we were the ones who saw the patient in her day-to-day care”, working together until “she could be discharged”.

All this experience allowed him write a clinical case that would also serve your career “Both participating in this type of contest and the fact of being the first prize, is a plus in the race because you add points that always comes in handy at the curricular level”. A projection of the future that for Soler adds “the assistance activity with research, and, if possible, do a doctoral thesis”, thus highlighting the importance of doctors “attending to the three sections, assistance, research and, if possible, teaching”.