“You have to work hard to do it”; Kim Kardashian blinded by fan anger

Kim Kardashian was ‘blindsided’ by the backlash she received after advising businesswomen to ‘get your ass up and work’.

“So much happened because of that interview with variety “Kardashian told her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in the latest episode of” The Kardashians “.

“It’s like what I said about working people. Do I believe it? Yes. I believe it takes hard work to do it, but I was so blinded by people’s anger,” she explained.

She went on to note that she understood why people were “triggered” by her comment, telling her family that she knows people don’t have the same opportunities as them.

While admitting they grew up in privilege, the 41-year-old Skims founder said that at one point, Kris Jenner and ex Caitlyn Jenner had to sell their house and move into an apartment because they couldn’t afford it.

“Mom really started her career and making money at 50,” Kim continued, “So it’s like growing up and seeing her hustle and seeing her get up every day with all these kids…that she had to deal with it, I saw her working her ass and figuring it out…and that really inspired me to work on it.”