You have treatment-resistant depression Find out what you can do about it.

If you are getting treatment for depression but your symptoms are not improving, you may have treatment-resistant depression. Depression symptoms are relieved in most cases by taking antidepressants or receiving psychological counseling (psychotherapy). But when you have treatment-resistant depression, standard treatments aren’t enough. They may not help much, or your symptoms may get better and then come back.

If your primary care doctor has prescribed an antidepressant and symptoms of depression persist despite treatment, ask your doctor to recommend a health care provider who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of mental health disorders.

The psychiatrist will review your medical history and:

ask you about life situations that may be contributing to your depression

consider your response to treatment, including medications, talk therapy, and other treatments you’ve tried

Review any medications you are taking including nonprescription drugs and herbal supplements

talk about whether you’re taking your medications as prescribed and if you are following the steps of treatment

Consider physical health ailments that can sometimes cause or worsen depression, such as a thyroid disorder, chronic pain, or heart problems

consider a diagnosis of another mental health disorder, such as bipolar disorder, which can cause or worsen depression and may require separate treatment; dysthymia, a mild but long-term (chronic) form of depression; or a personality disorder that contributes to depression not improving

Symptoms of treatment-resistant depression can range from mild to severe, and it may be necessary to try several methods to identify the one that helps.

drug strategies

If you’ve already tried an antidepressant and it didn’t work, don’t lose hope. It is possible that you and your doctor have not found the right dose, drug, or combination of drugs that works best for you. Here are some medication options that your doctor can discuss with you:

Give your current medicines more time. It usually takes four to eight weeks for antidepressants and other medications for depression to become fully effective and for side effects to subside. In some people it takes even longer.

Increase dose if indicated. Since people react differently to medicines, it may be beneficial for you to take a higher dose than usual. Ask your doctor if this is an option for you (do not change the dose on your own, as many factors need to be taken into account to determine the appropriate dose).

Change your antidepressant. For some people, antidepressants are not effective the first time they are taken. You may have to try several before you find an option that works for you.

Add another type of antidepressant. Your doctor may prescribe two different types of antidepressant at the same time. In this way, they would affect a wider set of brain chemicals associated with mood. These chemicals are neurotransmitters, such as dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine.

Add a medicine commonly used for another disorder. Your doctor may also prescribe an antidepressant as well as a drug that is commonly used to treat another physical or mental health problem. This process, known as augmentation, may involve antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, anxiety medications, thyroid hormones, or other medications.

Consider pharmacogenomic testing. These tests look for specific genes that indicate the degree to which your body may process (metabolize) a drug or how your depression may react to a particular drug, depending on additional factors. Currently, pharmacogenetic testing is not a sure way to show whether a drug will work for you, but pharmacogenetic testing can provide important clues to treatment, especially in people who have many side effects or do poorly with certain drugs. Results have come. Insurance does not always cover these tests.



psychological counseling

Counseling (psychotherapy) with a psychiatrist, psychologist, or other mental health professional can be very effective. For many people, talk therapy works best in conjunction with medication. Help identify the underlying concerns that are fueling your depression. Working with your therapist, you can also learn specific behaviors and strategies for overcoming your depression. For example, psychotherapy can help you:

Finding Better Ways to Deal With Life’s Challenges

dealing with past emotional trauma

manage relationships in a healthy way

Learn how to reduce the effects of stress in your life

address issues related to substance use

If counseling doesn’t help, talk to your psychiatrist about trying a different approach. Or consider seeing someone else. Like drugs, it may take several tries to find a treatment that works. Psychotherapy for depression may include:

cognitive behavioral therapy. This common type of counseling addresses the thoughts, feelings, and behaviors that affect your mood. It helps you identify and change negative or distorted thought patterns and teaches you the skills to respond to life’s challenges in a positive way.

Acceptance and commitment therapy. Acceptance and commitment therapy, a form of cognitive behavioral therapy, helps you engage in positive behaviors even in the face of negative thoughts and feelings. It is designed for treatment-resistant conditions.

interpersonal psychotherapy. Interpersonal psychotherapy focuses on solving relationship problems that may be contributing to your depression.

Family or couples therapy. This type of therapy involves family members or your spouse or partner in counseling. Resolving stressful situations in your relationships can help you deal with depression.

dialectical behavior therapy. This type of therapy helps you build acceptance strategies and the ability to solve problems. It is useful for chronic suicidal thoughts or self-harming behaviours, which sometimes accompany treatment-resistant depression.

group psychotherapy. This type of counseling involves a group of people struggling with depression working with a psychotherapist.

Full attention. Mindfulness involves paying attention to and accepting one’s thoughts and feelings at any given moment without judging them as “right” or “wrong”.

practical activism. This type of treatment works with depressed individuals to gradually reduce their avoidance and isolation and to increase their participation in activities they once enjoyed or activities that have been shown to improve their mood. Are.



depression treatment procedures

If medications and talk therapy aren’t working, you may want to talk to a psychiatrist about other treatment options:

Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS). This type of treatment uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain to improve symptoms of depression. An electromagnetic coil is placed on the scalp, near the forehead. The electromagnet used in rTMS creates electrical currents that stimulate nerve cells in the area of ​​the brain that controls mood and depression. Typically, this treatment is done quickly in 30-minute sessions. Now this treatment can be done in short sessions with a dose called Intermittent Theta Burst Stimulation.

ketamine This is a drug that is given intravenously in low doses. It is used for quick relief from symptoms of depression that are difficult to treat and its effects can last for several days to weeks. Typically, the frequency of administration is reduced over several weeks. The FDA has approved an intranasal form called esketamine that is administered in a doctor’s office or clinic under the supervision of a health care provider to monitor for potentially serious side effects and because of the potential for abuse and misuse. Esketamine is for adults who have tried at least two other antidepressant medicines that did not adequately control symptoms. Ketamine and esketamine work differently in the brain than regular antidepressants, and each is usually used in conjunction with an oral antidepressant.

Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT). While you sleep, carefully measured doses of electricity pass through your brain, intentionally triggering a small, brief seizure. It appears that ECT causes changes in brain chemistry that can relatively reverse the symptoms of major depression. Although it has potential side effects, such as temporary confusion or temporary memory loss, a series of ECT treatments can provide significant relief from major depression.

Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS). VNS is usually used as a treatment only if other brain stimulation treatments such as ECT and rTMS have failed to improve symptoms of depression. VNS stimulates the vagus nerve with electrical impulses. This treatment uses a device implanted in the chest that is connected by a wire to the nerve in the neck (vagus nerve). Electrical signals from the implant travel along the vagus nerve to mood centers in the brain, which may improve symptoms of depression.

Be sure to find out if your health insurance covers the treatment recommended for you.

other steps you can take

How to get the most out of depression treatment:

Stick to your treatment plan. Don’t miss sessions or treatment appointments. It will take some time for you to get better. Do not stop taking your medicines, even if you feel well. If you stop taking them, the symptoms of depression may return, and you may experience withdrawal-like symptoms. If drug side effects or cost are an issue, talk with your doctor and pharmacist to discuss alternatives.

Stop drinking alcohol and using recreational substances. Many people with depression drink heavily or use recreational substances or marijuana. In the long run, alcohol and drugs make depression worse and more difficult to treat. If you can’t stop drinking or using drugs on your own, talk to your doctor or a mental health professional. Depression treatment cannot be successful until you also address the substance abuse.

stress control. Problems in your relationship, financial problems, an unfulfilled work life, and many other problems can contribute to stress, which in turn makes depression worse. Try stress-reduction techniques such as yoga, tai chi, meditation, mindfulness, progressive muscle relaxation, or journaling your thoughts.

sleep well. Too little sleep can make depression worse. How much sleep you get and how you sleep can affect your mood, energy level, ability to concentrate, and resilience to stress. If you’re having trouble sleeping, find ways to improve your sleep habits or ask your doctor or mental health professional for help.

Exercise regularly. Exercising has a direct effect on mood. Even physical activity such as gardening or walking can reduce stress, improve sleep, and reduce symptoms of depression.

Don’t settle for a treatment that is only partially effective at relieving your depression or that works but causes intolerable side effects. Work with your doctor and other mental health professional to find the best possible treatment; Finding new perspectives can also take time and effort.