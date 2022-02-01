“You idiots, why don’t you love me?” Medvedev is a Djokovic with 19 less Grand Slams

The embarrassing speech after the defeat with Nadal is that of a rosicone child. He wanted to challenge the big three and ended up saying: Mom, nobody loves me

Melbourne (Australia) 01/30/2022 – Australian Open / Nadal-Medvedev / Photo Imago / Image Sport In the photo: Daniil Medvedev

He just wanted to be loved Daniil Medvedev. In all his unpleasantness, by categorical imperative. Because that’s how he dreamed as a child. And the dreams of a child do not break, he accused the press room that still dripped with admiration for Rafa Nadal’s achievement. A disheartening argument, delivered hot in the form of an open letter, with no possibility of reply:

“When I entered the top-20 and started playing against Roger, Novak, Rafa, without beating them, there was a lot of talk about NextGen who should have done better. And I thought: let’s give him a hard time. But I think these same people were lying, because whenever I play these big games against them, I don’t see many people who want me to win. I’m not really sure that when I’m 30, I’ll still want to play tennis. From now on I will only play for myself, for my family and for the Russians. If there is a concrete tournament in Moscow before Roland-Garros or Wimbledon, I will go there even if it will make me lose the other two. The child has stopped dreaming. The child will play for himself “.

Nobody did it, for various reasons evident to everyone except him. To begin with, he played against a walking legend, emblem of resistance and correctness, sacrifice and good manners, war and affability. One empathically and agonistically unbeatable. Moreover, he had put him down by two sets, and everyone knows that a paying spectator – even the most aseptic and neutral – cheers for the game to go on, he wants a comeback, the fight, the fight, the blood. A few hours earlier Medvedev himself had stated, there on the pitch, that the people of Melbourne must have a very low IQ. He does not lack courage: if he had done it at the Foro Italico he would have crossed the Tiber under escort in the direction of Fiumicino. During the final he had reiterated the concept by triggering the referee while he was being whistled at each service: “You can’t just say ‘please’. It is not enough in a Grand Slam final. ‘Please’ with idiots doesn’t work ”.

Here, Medvedev claimed to be loved by idiots. And this claim was formulated at a press conference by making the figure of the spiky boy defeated in a final of a Kinder tournament. Being the co-star of an epic sporting event, and being reduced to waving the excuse of cheering against is the perfect definition of “idiot”.

Then there was no one new to this dialectic of confrontation. Medvedev has always been sympathetic by contrast. It’s ugly, it’s stylistically wrong. Due to its physical conformation and technical methodology it lends itself to various mortifications: everyone sees what he wants, and in general they are not compliments. He is as tall as a basketball wing but is wiry on the verge of malnutrition. With the posture hunched forward, his hair the effect of him carry over white collar, the slouching gait. It is messy, unkempt, jointed, untidy, sloppy. In practice, he is Federer’s nemesis. And temperamentally it is Nadal’s.

He is more akin to his friend Djokovic who also snatched the Grand Slam from his heart in an American final overwhelmed by whistles while the other collapsed in hysterical tears. One that tennis literature described as a cyborg. He was unable to be forgiven by rubbing Nadal’s feat and lost – with the match – also the opportunity to raise his hands, applaud and not complain about the environmental excuse.

“When I first faced the Big 3, Roger, Rafa and Novak, everyone seemed to be looking forward to someone who could get to beat them. Today it seems to me that no one wants to see them lose any more ”.

The Big 3 is a tripartite brand produced by the field, by results. Sport works like this, and it is its beauty. Medvedev dreamed as a child of ousting them, and of being sung as a liberator by those poor tennis fans forced to put up with that technical “dictatorship”. A perversion, more than a dream.

The Telegraph rightly wrote that he inherited his antipathy from Djokovic. And – for now – just that. Djokovic, yes, he has spent an entire career winning as much as the other two without being able to win anyone’s hearts. Medvedev is a Djokovic with twenty or so slams less. He has no qualifications – moral and material – to demand anything.

It comes from an unbearable apprenticeship. His previous fame overwhelms him. At Wimbledon he had lost to Bemelmans and started throwing coins at the referee. Once, at the Savannah Challenge, he found himself protesting Donald Young by pointing his finger at a black line judge: “I know you two are friends …”. With a sober allusion to the color of the skin. In New York they still hate him because in 2019, on the pitch against Feliciano Lopez, he took it out on a ball boy by tearing his towel: the public whistled and he answered with the middle finger.

Instead of promoting his infamous tennis, of making it a media style, he ended up making himself ridiculous in his sentimental complacency: mom, nobody loves me. Those idiots don’t love me. But he thinks.