“You just want to get the headlines”: the rags fly between Bassetti and Crisanti

Rome, 30 Oct – For some, being a virologist nowadays means elbowing. From Roberto Burioni to Ilaria Capua, from Massimo Galli to Fabrizio Pregliasco, there is a lot of competition to take the limelight. And so it happens that, every now and then, the debate degenerates into a chicken coop brawl. That’s what happened recently to Matteo Bassetti And Andrea Crisanti.

Galeotto was the vaccine

It all started with these statements made by Crisanti on the radio broadcast A sheep’s day, broadcast on Rai Radio1: «Who did it Johnson & Johnson he has to do the second dose, because it turned out to be not a single-dose vaccine. Who did it in June is now in fact discovered. In fact, I believe that shortly communications will come out about it ».

Bassetti replica and Crisanti

These words, however, did not please Matteo Bassetti at all, who answered Crisanti in rhyme: “In our country some like to say “wolf to wolf” to get the headlines and the front pages of the newspapers. But in this way we do not do the good of the people ». According to the infectious specialist Bassetti, in fact, «the data relating to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, published in July, say that there is a sustained and robust response for at least 8 months. Then there were reports that showed that, after 2 months, the subjects who took the single-dose see a reduction in protection ».

This observation, however, for Bassetti does not at all justify Crisanti’s alarmism: “Beginning to reduce does not mean that antibodies disappear after two months”. In conclusion, “we are careful to communicateotherwise the people who have this vaccine think they are not covered and they are not. We don’t terrorize 1.8 million people in Italy who have done so ».

Elena Sempione