“You knew the truth and you didn’t speak”

The singer just came out of the tutelage attacked her colleague, accusing her of not taking a position: here are her words to poison

Britney Spears it is practically reborn. After spending 13 years in the legal custody of her father, the 39-year-old regained her freedom a few days ago. There are many stars who have long expressed solidarity with Spears and movement #FreeBritney. Christina Aguilera instead she recently refused to talk about the matter. The reaction of Britney it was not long in coming. Here are his digs not at all veiled to his colleague.

Last Thursday 18 November 2021 Christina Aguilera attended the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, where she appeared in great shape and made her return to the spotlight. The 40-year-old performed with an amazing performance. While parading on the red carpet of the event, reporters asked her to comment on the latest news on Britney Spears’ end of guardianship.

Although she wrote a letter of support for her colleague on Twitter this summer, this time the Ecuadorian-born singer appeared hesitant, as if she didn’t want to say anything about it. After a moment of silence her publicist, who was standing next to her, tried to evade the question: “No, we won’t answer this tonight. I’m sorry”. At this point Christina walked away from the microphones saying: “I can’t … but I’m happy for her!”.

Britney Spears berates Xtina’s attitude

This strange behavior has not gone unnoticed by many, and especially by the person directly concerned, Britney, who just didn’t digest it. The 39-year-old posted the video in her Instagram stories of the moment Aguilera refused to answer the question about her, writing very heavy words:

“I love and love everyone who has supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth is the same as lying !!!! Thirteen years trapped in a corrupt and abusive system, and it’s still a hard topic for people to discuss, why ??? I’m the one who went through it !!!! “

In the next Instagram story the singer of “Toxic” shared another video, this time starring Lady Gaga, perhaps to make a sort of comparison with the Aguilera. Gaga, unlike the latter, has agreed to discuss the matter publicly, and the Spears praised her for it.

Christina and Britney have known each other for a really long time. Both achieved popularity as teenagers, working on the “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club ” from 1993 to 1994, an American program that also launched Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake. Between the end of the 1990s and the beginning of the 2000s, the overseas press has fueled rumors of a feud between the two very young pop stars, often competing. These gossip have been chasing each other for a long time, between confirmations and denials. For some time it seemed that the two had buried the hatchet, but apparently their relationship has remained quite strained.