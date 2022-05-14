“You know nothing, Jon Snow,” a friend told me

If you’ve been following my adventures in Minecraft these last few weeks, you know that death has followed me wherever I went. So this week I wanted to bring a different experience: my first foray into Creative mode.

In case you don’t know, the Minecraft Creative Mode allows you to generate a world more or less to your liking, have all the materials you want and move as you please. There are no limits. You are a god in that world.

Minecraft Creative Mode: the cradle of many young creatives

It sounds strange that someone who has played hundreds of hours at Minecraft over the years I have never set foot on the Creative mode. So it is in my case. After several weeks dying and making guides in VidaExtra, a friend recommended me to enter this mode to take captures, try things for the guides, familiarize myself with all the content and build without the pressure of survival.

After several hours of trying things and goofing off, I decided I wanted to make a small town western style. I managed to trick my friend into spending the night having dinner and chatting on Discord while he created my town in Minecraft.





Discussing the idea with him, he told me that Minecraft content creators often look at photos and plans to plan your constructions. I went further and opened Red Dead Redemption 2 to take a look at two of the most famous towns in the game: Armadillo Y Valentine. Was I aiming too high to be my first project? I’m a dreamer!

The real challenge was not to build the town, but to manage with all the materials so as not to get confused with the type of block and the shapes of the structures. I am one of those people who NEEDS structures to be symmetrical. I’m sure many of you know what I’m talking about.

After 5-6 hours working in my town, I started sending captures to my friend. He was excited. He, as a good friend that he is, told me the truth: “is that a town? But if there is nothing! I thought you were doing something bigger“. My pride plummeted as the hype by Cyberpunk 2077. The “Case of the Three Wise Men” didn’t hurt me as much as this.

The wonderful world of Minecraft creative

Not content with giving his “questionable friend” opinion, he began sending me pictures and videos of the creations in minecraft. Until now he had seen the most famous constructions: the Wall from Game of Thrones, Minas Tirith from The Lord of the Rings and The Lonely Mountain from The Hobbit. However, that is only the tip of the iceberg. There is a whole underworld of this game mode.





The rest of the night we were watching videos of content creators showing the process of creating your projects. The Minecraft community that is dedicated to the creative is incredible. I admit I’ve gotten hooked on those kinds of videos. They are very addictive.

One of the videos that I liked the most belongs to the creator Artinaje, who set out to build a city in 100 days. However, the project has reached 400 days divided into 4 videos.

What I like most about Artinaje is that is inspired by many real buildings and carry out a research process on Google: look at photographs, look for the plans and then try to give it your personal touch.

Throughout the night I discovered authentic wonders that left my small western town at the height of bitumen. The Viking theme in the Minecraft creative is incredible and there are beautiful creations. The creativity of the Minecraft community is something from another world.





On Reddit there are many creative related stories. Couples who proposed to each other through huge constructions, parents who initiate and accompany their children in video games using Minecraft Creative Mode, teachers who teach classes using Creative Mode as a tool…

Minecraft Creative Mode was an unknown underworld for me. hide a lot beauty, creativity Y very dedicated hearts. Some projects last months and years. They serve players as a way to relax and escape, as a gift for a loved one or simply as a experience to share while they chat.

Video games will never cease to amaze me. There are always amazing games, communities and people to discover. For me, the video game industry is a bit most beautiful and magical after having discovered this little world of Minecraft. Thanks Minecraft! Thanks mate!