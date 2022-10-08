You know what suits you! Mila Kunis told why she does not have social networks

Actress Mila Kunis clarified the reason why she is not on social media. And it is that the wife of Ashton Kutcher affirms that she would probably cancel it if she showed herself on said platforms.

The remembered Jackie from “That 70s Show” attended Kelly Clarkson’s talk show to promote her movie with Netflix “Luckiest Girl Alive”, when the matter of her non-presence on the aforementioned platforms unexpectedly came up.

«I think I was under a rock when all this happened, but they would have canceled me. I have no doubt that showing myself without a filter would have gotten me into trouble. I am very happy that there were no networks in my adolescence, I would have felt the most intelligent publishing any barbarity, “said the artist.

Likewise, the star added that another disadvantage of being on any communication platform is the permanence of the posts. “It’s something I tell my kids: ‘Look, there are no permanent decisions in this life, only internet ones; you can always apologize, fix mistakes and feel better, but if it’s on the web it’s over. There’s not much you can do about it,'” she recounted.

about your movie

Mila Kunis did not leave “The Kelly Clarkson Show” without first anticipating what is going on «Luckyest Girl Alive«, a film in which she also worked as a producer and which is an adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s 2015 book.

“Essentially it’s about perception and reality. What I loved about this project is that it is based on the life of the writer; various aspects of her experiences are included in the plot. Jessica Knoll also wrote the script… Another thing that I love is that the voiceover resource was used a lot in the film; the protagonist is constantly in an internal dialogue and it’s like what she really thinks versus what she projects in society », she pointed out.

The tape has been available on the streaming service since September 30. It is a thriller about a girl, Ani FaNelli, a little cold, who claims to have everything she ever wanted, until the past knocks on her door.