Gal Gadot: You know your brand of soup, what is a kosher food?

Since last year, actress Gal Gadot launched her first food brand, it is ‘Goodies‘ a line of instant soups that was launched on the market as a family project in which her husband also collaborates. Keeping that homey and fun vibe, her marketing campaign seeks to show the more casual side of the artist.

Through her Instagram account, the Israeli celebrity was sharing the new promotional video of her line where she explains briefly and simply how to prepare macaroni and cheese in a few minutes. But this was not all, because she also gave wonderful news that will benefit her clients.

In the description of the post, he announced that he now has the certificate kosher in their products without having modified the flavor that characterizes them. However, there is part of his followers who wonder what a kosher food is and why it is so important for the culture of Gal Gadot.

Taking a little lunch break to share some delicious news: @allgoodles is Kosher! All the same delicious cheesy treats now in a kosher version try it!” reads below the video

This term is a Hebrew word meaning fit, suitable, or convenient. Applied in foods refers to those that are prepared according to Jewish dietary standards, as they meet the requirements of the diet of the Hebrew Bible. Let us remember that this is of special interest to Gal Gadotsince his family is Jewish.

Among the general characteristics of these rules are excluded pork and hares, among other rodents. But proteins such as chicken, turkey, duck, goose and fish with fins and scales can be consumed, but shellfish are also prohibited. That is why it is necessary to have a certification that guarantees compliance with the terms.

But this is not all, because there is also the certification “Kosher PAREVE“, which strictly meets the needs of people who need to maintain a vegetarian, vegan or very strict diet, for example those with acute allergies to dairy products or meat.

Its production is so special because it takes care that there is no contamination or dragging of particles that could contaminate the product with some type of animal fat, assuring its consumers that there will be no effects on their health.

For companies like Goodies It is very beneficial to seek to have this certification, because in this way the products can be sold in territories where these series of rules are followed. In view of Gal Gadot He has little time with his brand and is looking to expand, it has been a very good step.