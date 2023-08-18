you left This week’s most relevant celebrities

The week was filled with various celebrity revelations, including music releases, celebrity reality show finales, and baby births.

This week has been filled with a lot of information from the world of entertainment, starting this week with Wendy Guevara winning the reality show La Casa de los Famousos México, season one, as well as the premiere of the soap opera Nadi Como Tu. and the arrival of Reality Hotel VIP. Meanwhile, Manu Nana was evicted from MasterChef Celebrity this Sunday; He opened for the television part.

However she also shed light on other news like Britney Spears’ divorce after 14 months of marriage with Sam Asghari.

The Blue Beetle movie, one of DC’s most anticipated releases, also hit the big screen.

Maria Felix, on the other hand, has her own Barbie doll, which has been selling well.

and Madonna announced new dates for her world tour; Furthermore, after her productions were delayed due to health problems, she updated the rescheduled productions in Mexico.

Miley Cyrus breaks musical silence

Months after releasing her album Endless Summer Vacation and rocking it all with her song Flowers, Miley Cyrus has a new musical release that promises to surprise all her fans.

The actress and singer is ready for her followers to hear her new song titled Used To Be Young, which promises to give a lot to talk about.

Miley’s new theme premieres on August 25.

Selena Gomez announces new song

Also announcing new music is Selena Gomez, who hasn’t released new songs in months. His latest hit is from late 2022, the song Calm Down.

Selena told through social network that on August 25 the single Soon song will be released.

Along with a message and a series of photos, the protagonist of Only Murders in the Building revealed:

“You’ve all been asking for new music for a while now. Since I haven’t finished work on SG3 (3rd studio album), I wanted to release a little fun song I wrote a long time ago, it’s for the end of Perfect for summer.” This can be read in the text by the interpreter of Lose You to Love Me.

Ashley Olsen is a mother at 37

Businesswoman and former actress, Ashley Olsen secretly became a mother a few months ago, surprising everyone with her ability to hide her pregnancy from the press.

It was revealed on TMZ that Ashley and her husband, Lewis Eisner, welcomed their son a few months ago in New York. It was told that the name of the little boy was Otto.

Ashley is best remembered for appearing in several series and movies with her twin sister, who made up the famous couple known as Mary-Kate.

It should be noted that her younger sister is also an actress, Elizabeth Olsen, who is famous for appearing as Scarlet Witch in Marvel.

Kit Connor talks about sexuality

Heartstopper star Kit Connor has spoken out in a new interview about the speculation that forced her to come out.

In an interview carried by Just Jared that the actor gave for the interview, Connor said that “it was frustrating.”

“I found it very disappointing, especially for my age, although I don’t think it should be speculated on at any age. I really wanted to keep that boundary. It was my personal information and private life that I wanted to have.” tha stick to myself. So I was a little disappointed with myself for giving up,” he said, as the actor was practically forced to reveal his sexual orientation.