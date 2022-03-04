You like medicine is your opportunity to develop professionally

The Emergency Medical Technology Program at South Texas College prepares students not only for entry-level work as an EMT, but also provides advanced-level EMT, paramedic, and first responder instruction.

South Texas College is inviting all young who want to start a career in the medical field to join your new medicine program.

This program remains attractive to students who truly want to make a difference in their communities.

They have currently been experiencing difficult times and facing challenges unprecedented for emergency workers across the country, leaders of the Emergency Medical Technology Program at South Texas College explain how they are getting through this critical time for emergency medical professionals.

The mentality of the students is to become the problem that a patient is experiencing and they exemplify it with some students, “All patients become part of their extended family when they are being cared for, according to Lisa Lopez, an STC student about to earn her paramedic degree. “A sick old man instantly becomes his grandmother, A child who is rushed to the hospital immediately becomes one of his own children and will be cared for in the same way.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the current shortage and highlighted the need to better understand the factors that drive staff turnover. Ambulance crews are suffering from increasing demand, exhaustion, fear of getting sick and stress on their families, the association wrote in its message.

Carlos E. Tello, president of the EMT program, says that “The program is still receiving dozens of students who have their hearts set on helping those who are often having the worst day of their lives. There is no better feeling than when you know you have saved someone’s life.”

The ravages of the pandemic COVID-19 caused the shortage of medical staff and highlighted the need to better understand the factors that drive staff turnover in different medical areas.

That is why STC representatives encourage young people to consider entering this program.

It is indicated that the EMT program has licensed paramedic instructors, registered nurses and healthcare professionals, plus use industry standard EMS equipment ranging from simulators, ambulances used for operations training, as well as a simulation center that mimics the feel of a hospital where students can work collaboratively with other health care programs.

The EMT Basic Certification andis made up of a fascinating curriculum of 512 hours that can be completed in just 4 months.