You listen to TV, Diva yes but Iva Zanicchi disappoints

The Rai 1 docufilm won the Auditel evening on Thursday Maria’s choice, seen by 3,977,000 viewers with a share of 17.65%. The first of the two episodes of Diva, musical event driven by Iva Zanicchi. Only 1,985,000 viewers for the 81-year-old singer, with a share that stopped at 13.21%. Not very exciting numbers for a column of the Italian song. The second and final episode will be broadcast on Thursday 11 November.

Moved from Monday night to Thursday night, it continues to flop Those that, yesterday seen by just 563,000 viewers, with a share of 2.74%. Unacceptable numbers for Rai2, with the program at risk of cancellation. The return of Franca Leosini on Rai3 with the news What happened to Baby Jane? it involved 987,000 viewers, with a 4.55% share, while in talk terms Obverse and Reverse did it better than A clean sweep. 899,000 viewers (5.52% share) for Rete 4, against 840,000 viewers (5.15% share) for La7. On Italia1 very well Jack Reacher – The decisive test, a film with Tom Cruise seen by 1,541,000 viewers, with a share of 7.86%. On Tv8 the game Rome – Bodo Glimt it involved 967,000 viewers (4.2% share), with The farmer is looking for a wife out of nine seen by 431,000 viewers (1.9% share). Finally, on SkyUno, the second Live Show of X Factor attracted 478,000 spectators, with a 2.4% share.

The continuous domination of de The usual unknown on Strip the News. 5,169,000 viewers (21.39% share) for Amadeus, against the 3,597,000 viewers (14.8% share) of the new couple formed by Sergio Friscia and Roberto Lipari.

