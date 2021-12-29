News

You listen to TV yesterday, everyone is watching from above. What a nice surprise!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

You listen to TV yesterday, he is always at the top of the table with his infallible programs, the others follow suit: here are the approval ratings.

fanpage image

It seems like the night before exams when there is a first TV on the big screen. Whether it’s fiction, entertainment or sports, anxiety takes everyone indiscriminately. A lot of work and wasted energy are not always gratified by home users. They belong to the sovereign public of remote controls.

It is not enough to be led by experts or veteran characters of the art world, first of all the originality in some sectors or continuity in others is valid. Some programs have been run in for years of airing without ever boring as long as you do not change the routine schedule.

Other broadcasts must be well exhibited to please viewers. Both Rai and Mediaset they know very well this wall which they must try to transform into a bridge. Securing the share means professional appreciation and personal happiness.

Listen to TV yesterday, how the evening went on the channels

The two most followed networks of the cathode ray tube as never before they fought with two first visions. At first there was a draw but in moving forward one of the two overcame and confirmed itself most watched program of the evening. We are certainly not surprised by his victory.

We are talking about the signed program Alberto Angela, renowned anthropologist, paleontologist and son of the famous ninety-year-old Piero. With the Wonders-The Peninsula of Treasures program, was awarded the first in class bracket with an audience rating of approximately 3,500,000 and 17% share.

Read also -> Caterina Balivo, live preview in warm company: “Badly” – PHOTO

Read also -> Carlo Conti, the reason for the farewell to Morise. Her: “I had a story”

Mediaset defended itself very well with the first viewing of Sissi, which was just behind the Rai documentary. Brignano in one hour I would like you made a good slice of listeners laugh with 7.7% while Bar Stella conducted by Stefano De Martino entertained 6.7% of aficionados. A good result also for Le Iene which attracted attention to Il giallo di Ponza


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

A man wants to kill Kendall Jenner

September 19, 2021

Amazon Prime, the news of December

November 26, 2021

THE WAR OF TOMORROW / The algorithm-film that seems to have been released 30 years ago

October 10, 2021

Cardano, the police station opens in 2022. Rosiello: “We are finally here”

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button