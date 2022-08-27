‘You look like Drake’s son’: Huge hit for Edmonton youth on TikTok

@moon.cr33p In reply to @💸 next thing you know i’m going for millie bobby browns future daughter #drakesson #drakememe Trending Stories A man tests positive for COVID, monkeypox and HIV at the same time

Moderna sues Pfizer over patent on ‘fundamental’ COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

Azinia-Merchant is a fan of Drake’s music, and when he and fellow rapper Lil Yachty spotted their video, it was an amazing feeling.

“I just started shaking, going crazy, screaming, ‘did they really see the video?’ It was really crazy because you don’t think something like this will happen in such a short time because I downloaded TikTok a week ago and someone like Lil Yacty and Drake saw the video is surrealist. It’s just awesome.

“I listen to his music. When God’s plan came out, I was crazy about this song. Our school had a rap battle and the teachers did it and after that I just dedicated myself to this song for a while.

Azinia-Merchant is an aspiring filmmaker and hopes this boost to their TikTok following will help build a future career.

The story continues under the ad

“I wanted to build a TikTok following because I do stuff in the entertainment industry with movies, so I thought it was a good way to promote that and build a bigger following. You always have TikToks that have millions of likes and millions of views and you just think – oh, what would it be like to be on the other side.

Azinia-Merchant is excited about what could come from this glimmer of internet fame and has a tongue-in-cheek message for Drake.

“Since I look like your child, I would like to get child support.”