you lose € 300 for every 6,000

Bad news for many account holders who risk losing up to 300 euros without even realizing it. Here is the latest terrible nightmare.

THE money they do not give happiness, but they help us, undoubtedly, in many situations. In order to be able to purchase the various products and services of our interest, on the other hand, we must necessarily put our hand in the wallet and pay out money. Regarding the latter, however, one cannot help but think how, especially in the last period, many are forced to deal with lower revenues, following the various closures caused by the negative impact of Covid oneconomy.

If all this weren’t enoughnightmare it does not seem to come to an end, so much so that many account holders find themselves having to deal with bad news. Your savings, in fact, are at risk, so much so that you are afraid of seeing disappear 300 euros from day to night from your current account, without even realizing it. But for what reason? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Current account, you lose 300 euros without even realizing it: what is happening

Because of Covid we have had to change many of our habits in order to counter the spread of the virus. Many entrepreneurs have had to lower the shutters of their businesses, forcing more and more families to have to deal with lower income. Being able to cope with the various expenses for many is increasingly difficult and if all this were not enough, the bad news is always around the corner.

Starting from air flights up to pasta, in fact, unfortunately, there are many products that in the last year have seen a significant increase in prices. A situation that certainly cannot go unnoticed, especially due to the inevitable negative impact on the pockets of many families.

Hence the decision, often necessary, of many to pay more attention to consumption, so much so as to turn an eye to the world of savings, in order to have a few more euros to draw on in case of need. Just leaving the money in the current account, however, does not always turn out to be the right choice.

This is because yes risks losing 300 euros from day to night, without even realizing it. A situation that can unfortunately occur precisely because of theinflation. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Current account, watch out for inflation: everything you need to know

In addition to the negative impact of Covid on the economy, bad news arrives for many account holders who risk having their savings eroded precisely because of theinflation. In Italy, as well as in the United States, in fact, prices are rising in a worrying way. Suffice it to say that according to what is highlighted by the Financial Times, having breakfast at the bar in the US costs on average 63% more than in March 2020.

If all this were not enough, the situation in Italy not the best. Here too, as can be seen from Istat, prices are increasing worryingly. Just think that in November i consumer prices they have reached their maximum in 13 years now. An increase of 0.7% on a monthly basis and 3% on an annual basis.

Those who leave their own are most affected money in the checking account. This is due to the loss of purchasing power, resulting, in fact, from the increase in prices. While we leave our money in the current account, in fact, on the other hand we find ourselves spending more.

Worryingly rising prices: the numbers speak for themselves

As reported by Libero Quotidiano, we do not find ourselves having to deal only with the increase in bills. In fact, the increases in foods. Suffice it to say that the price of coffee has gone up by 87%. But not only that, orange juice increased by 24%, while milk by 4.5%.

Furthermore, by making two calculations, it is possible to deduce how this increase in prices ends up having a heavy impact on our money in the bank. For example, if we kept 6 thousand euros in the current account for a year and inflation were 5%, we would register a loss of money value of 300 euros.

If it is true that we would always read 6 thousand euros, in fact, its purchase value after one year would be lower due to theinflation. If we then add the costs of managing the account and those for the stamp duty, here is that your savings end up decreasing further. Numbers that certainly do not go unnoticed and that show how it is better not to leave all the money in the current account still.

The advice, in fact, is that of invest their savings, so that they can fight inflation. To this end, it may be useful to contact an expert in the sector in order to evaluate the various tools available and opt for the most suitable solution according to your needs.