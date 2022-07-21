‘You made me way too skinny’: How Beyoncé refused to be touched up on a movie poster

For her first film role, in the third installment of the Austin Powers saga, Beyoncé did not hesitate to give her opinion on the excessive amount of retouching she had been subjected to on the film poster.

Un rare event in the early 2000s. Feminism, anti-racism, support for the LGBT cause… Beyoncé has affirmed her commitments over the years. In 2013, she claimed to be a feminist, even though she had more or less abstained from any activism during the beginning of her career. But it looks like the former Destiny’s Child member has affirmed his beliefs much earlier in his career.

On the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the film Austin Powers in Goldmemberthe Vulture site has decided to return to Beyoncé’s first role in the cinema, a turning point in his solo career. For the occasion, director, producer, make-up artist, costume designer and hairdresser gave their anecdote about her debut as an actress on the big screen. One of them particularly resonates today.

The 2000s and the cult of Photoshop

Among the moments that marked Kate Biscoe, make-up artist on the film, there is the one where a poster of the film was presented to Beyoncé. When presented with the promotional photo and asked if she likes it, the interpreter of Foxxy Cleopatra may answer “yes”, this does not seem to convince. The person who brought the poster then asks her what’s wrong, recalls Kate Biscoe, to which Beyoncé would have replied: “You made me too skinny. It’s not me.”

Although the operation cost “thousands of dollars”, changes have been made. When the film was released in 2002, the use of Photoshop, especially on women’s bodies, was completely democratized. Smoothed skin, slimmed body, whitened teeth… alterations are regularly pushed to the extreme. Long before the rise of body-positivism, Beyoncé fought, consciously or unconsciously, against the cult of thinness, then particularly in vogue.

