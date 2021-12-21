You may be able to trace the symptoms of certain diseases from body odor

A living being has a certain odor based on its state of health, a bad smell in the body could reveal the symptoms of some diseases.

A living being has a certain smell based on its own health state, a bad smell in the body could reveal the symptoms of some diseases. This is a research carried out at Monell Chemical Senses Center of Philadelphia, USA, following a study on human body odors involving breath, skin and urine. Some smells have been found to be linked to some specific ailments.

For example, if the breath smells like raw fish, the person may have liver problems. Or, if a person has breath that tastes like acetone, they may have diabetes. Or, if the urine has a particular smell it could indicate a bladder infection. But let’s see the medical diagnoses based on the smells perceived by our sense of smell.

Medical diagnosis based on the smells perceived on the skin

According to US research, perceiving certain odors on a person’s body could indicate some symptoms of malaise. If they perceive themselves sweet smells, we could be in the presence of serious illnesses. For example, diphtheria, which affects the nervous system, blood circulation and kidney function. This disease, generated by a bacterium, is transmissible from body to body, a sneeze is enough to infect others.

If on the other hand you have a breath that it smells like fruit, this could indicate symptoms of ketoacidosis, which is a complication of type 1 diabetes due to insulin deficiency. Or if the breath it smells like beer, constantly, this could indicate a bacterial infection due to swollen glands in the neck. This tuberculous disease, called scrofulosis, is very rare today, but in the Middle Ages it was very widespread due to malnutrition.

If instead the skin of the individual it smells like bread fresh out of the oven, this could highlight a salmonella-related disease. This disease, called typhoid fever, is extremely dangerous and is transmitted through contaminated water and food. This leads to intestinal upset, dysentery, vomiting and other more serious symptoms. This disease is widespread mainly in contaminated brackish areas of poor countries.

Yellow fever, on the other hand, is evident due to a very strong smell of raw meat. If someone smells like raw meat, they have probably contracted this disease typical of tropical geographic areas. Yellow fever is transmitted by insect bites and is so called because it first colors the eyeball yellow (jaundice) and then infects the skin and mucous membranes, coloring them yellow.