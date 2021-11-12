you may have a vitamin B12 deficiency

Vitamin B12 is very important for our body and the tongue can signal us if there are problems with deficiencies.

There vitamin B12 it is essential for the well-being of ours nervous system, if there is a shortage and it is not resolved, there could be some serious problems. So it is advisable to always be careful and above all to pay attention to and give importance to all those signals that the body sends us.

In fact, even in this case the first alarm bell can directly indicate our body. Specifically ours language it can work as a signal for our health.

You can recognize a vitamin B12 deficiency, just look at your tongue

Our body is a ‘perfect machine’ and it gives us real signals when things are not going as they should. As for vitamin B12 deficiency, the signal is clear.

The form of the tongue that can give you the first alarm bell is the so-called ‘scalloped tongue‘, most of the time we suggest one hormonal imbalance or a vitamin deficiency.

This phenomenon can occur when we do not have enough vitamins and in the body mineral salts, specifically those of group B, these reasons may be the cause of a thickening of the tongue. It must also be said that having low levels of this vitamin also brings other symptoms on the tongue, namely a real one inflammation which leads to muscle soreness.

Other symptoms brought on by this deficiency are also headache And mood changes. Other symptoms may also occur, due to the damage to the nerves they will lead to weakness And tingling on hands and feet.

The people who risk having this deficiency are those who choose a diet free from animal derivatives. But it can also happen due to advancing age, in old age there is an impoverishment of the production of stomach acid, essential for the absorption of the vitamin in question.

It is advisable to supplement this vitamin with ad hoc supplements. If the person in question cannot naturally integrate with the diet, choosing products rich in B12.