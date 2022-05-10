you may have it if you have these common symptoms, check!

Do you think you have diabetes? Attention, never underestimate these symptoms, they could be the alarm bell of this disease. Let’s find out in detail what they are and how to notice them.

Our body is like a machine and when something doesn’t do it tries to inform us through some signals. Often there is a tendency to underestimate the various symptoms that appear out of fear or distraction. In reality, the right thing to do is to investigate these symptoms, with analyzes and visits.

As we said it is essential not to underestimate the symptoms that our body sends us. in some cases they may not mean anything special, but in others they could be the alarm bell of some rather serious pathologies.

A specific case is diabetes, it is an autoimmune disease, which if not treated can lead to serious problems. To check it, it must be diagnosed in time, a delay can cost us our lives.

Fortunately, there are symptoms that allow us to understand whether or not we may suffer from this disease. Are you curious to find out what they are? Let’s see them together.

Diabetes: here are the main symptoms

Diabetes is a rather subtle disease, especially if it is not caught on time. Thanks to advances in science it is now possible to keep it under control, also thanks to nutrition.

As we said our body, as soon as it realizes that something is wrong, it immediately sends specific signals. Thanks to insights of some diseases it is possible to diagnose them in advance and carry out an adequate treatment.

Obviously, to cure it you need to be aware of its presence. But how can we do? Well, there are specific symptoms that can indicate the presence of this disease.

Among the most famous and frequent we find:

Urinating often

Blurred vision

Increased appetite

Weight Loss

Excessive tiredness

Exaggerated thirst

Slow healing of wounds

If you think you have one or more of these symptoms, notify your primary care physician immediately. He will certainly refer you to a specialist and prescribe adequate treatment.

Finally, to really find out if it is diabetes or not, there are several specific analyzes, the most used are the control of blood sugarswho look at the glucose load curve and hemoglobin levels.