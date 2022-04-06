you may have this heart problem

If you notice tachycardia, fatigue and swollen ankles you should pay more attention to the heart. Let’s read why.

The heart it is the most important organ of our body, since it allows the oxygenation of tissues and other organs.

If it doesn’t work perfectlyHowever, we can notice it since our body could have more than one difficulty.

One major problem they might see is swelling in the feet, ankles and legs. Few people, however, would be able to trace these ailments to heart problems.

This is a very common problem, especially in very hot weather. But when should we worry?

In addition to these problems, the heaviness in the legs, night cramps and even itchingthen they could be a clear sign of circulatory disturbance.

If with fatigue we notice that we also have cough or the heartbeats are not regular, but it could depend on the cardiomyopathy.

Tachycardia, fatigue, swollen ankles: this could be this disease

There are several causes that would lead to this disease, as a precedent heart attack; or it could be hereditary; hypertension; heart valve disease (these are some examples).

As reported by the Projections di Borsa website, cardiomyopathies would be divided into 3 parts: dilating, restrictive or hypertrophic.

Dilatative: these are the most common. It also occurs when you have left ventricular problems.

Hypertrophic: in this case the heart grows in an unusual way.

Restrictive: this problem is related to a more rigid and less elastic heart muscle.

At the beginning these pathologies may not manifest any symptoms: only the time, the pathologies could worsen and you could have some symptoms such as breathing difficulties, tachycardia and dizziness.

But they could, somehow, prevent these pathologies? It is very important to follow a healthy lifestyle, therefore with a diet and sport.

We should also try to keep pressure values ​​under controlto try to prevent strokes or heart attacks.

Be careful, however, when you feel that there is something wrong you should immediately consult a doctor, who will be able to prescribe tests or medical visits that will be able to tell you more precisely what pathology you suffer from.

What do you think of this article? Was it any help?