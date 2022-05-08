you may have this major deficiency

With spring arrived and the warm temperatures we always have feelings of tiredness and weakness. Perhaps there is an important deficiency at the base.

Symptoms ofnumbness, loss of appetite and abdominal cramps, they can also be the hint of a deficiency magnesium, which causes us so much weariness and weakness. This mineral is truly essential for our health, especially as regards the nervous system.

In fact i muscle cramps it is one of the most significant manifestations of this deficiency. Also an’heartbeat arrhythmia, shortness of breath and fainting are the basis of a lack of magnesium.

Add to this depression, apathy, irritability and insomnia. Not only magnesium deficiency but also potassium deficiency are the basis of symptoms that are harmful to our health.

Magnesium, how to make sure it is reintegrated in our body.

First of all, we need to make sure that our diet is healthy and varied, above all to eat green leafy vegetables, but also broccoli, cauliflower, peas and beans.

Also consume dried fruit such as almonds, cashews and pistachios and then avocado, a very healthy food since among its many properties it also has the fight against bad cholesterol.

Therefore, it is essential when important symptoms such as tiredness, drowsiness and muscle weakness should not be underestimated because if you apparently think it is due to the heat, it can hide important pathologies that are harmful to our health.

Pay attention to what we eat and drink, to our lifestyle, but above all we must focus on this magnesium mineral that together with potassium they are the basis of our physical and psychic strength.

They provide us with so much energy and make us fight against those symptoms of exhaustion, tiredness, which all of us have in common in the very hot months. As always we recommend seek medical attention when those important symptoms that we have described in this article occur.

Nothing happens by chance in our organism. Every manifestation of discomfort hides something important that if taken care of in time can really save our lives. Let’s not forget that our body is a wonderful but complex machine and we must always make sure that its engine is strong and vigorous.