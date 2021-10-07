You may not have known that, but Emma Watson’s brother also starred in The Order of the Phoenix

The brother of Emma Watson did not meet the success of the famous sister, but he too has acted in it The Order of the Phoenix. It’s been a while since the last movie in the series was released Harry Potter, but they are still there curiosity that even the most diehard fans don’t know.

The actress, who for more than a decade held the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter fantasy saga, she was ranked among the highest paid actors in the world from Forbes and Vanity Fair. But perhaps many do not know that his brother also took part in the famous Harry Potter wizarding saga.

In the fifth chapter, The Order of the Phoenix, Emma Watson’s brother was part of the cast. Alexander Watson, in the movie Blink, he appeared as appearance in the film of 2007 sharing two scenes with Harry, Ron and Hermione, the protagonists of the story. Emma’s brother, wearing yellow robes, sits with the trio in the Great Hall, which is somewhat odd, as it means a Hufflepuff is sitting at the table with the Gryffindors. While in a later scene we find it next to Emma in the courtyard of Hogwarts.

However, the fifth chapter of Harry Potter, it’s not the only time where the two Watson brothers worked together. In 2010, in fact, they appeared in a joint photo shoot for Burberry, posing together for the Spring / Summer campaign.

In an interview with the Independent, Alexander said: “I wouldn’t have never thought to have the potential to do something like this or to think of myself that way. So it’s pretty surprising. ‘ Alexander also had a minor role in the 2010 Pixie Lott pop music video. That same year, he told the Daily Mail of his plans to launch his acting career after college, but has since gone off the net. Now, Emma is best known for hers work on human rights as ambassador for women’s rights to the United Nations.

