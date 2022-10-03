You might have missed Lionel Messi’s incredible no-look pass while he was on the ground.

Lionel Messi completed a pass without looking while on the ground during Paris Saint Germain’s game against Nice on Saturday night.

Over the years, we’ve been treated to some magical moments from Messi, with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner never failing to wow the footballing world.

During the PSG match against Nice, Messi again acted up.

The Argentine superstar opened the scoring with a superb free kick in the 28th minute.

Gaetan Laborde scored the equalizer two minutes into the second half.

In what was a cage affair, it was PSG who had the last laugh, with Kylian Mbappé scoring the winning goal in the 83rd minute.

The star of the show was Messi, who put in a masterful display, continuing his excellent start to the season.

Although Messi’s free-kick was the talk of the game, a sublime pass from the 35-year-old didn’t go unnoticed.

While the match was well balanced (1-1), Messi was apparently fouled and pushed to the ground by his opponent.

As the referee was about to whistle a free kick, Messi managed to pass the ball to Neymar while he was on the ground.

The replay showed the true magic of this pass. Messi was on the ground, and with the ball on his weak foot, he managed to pass the ball to his teammate without looking.

A no look pass from Messi at 35 pic.twitter.com/DnT24TKuRq — Mischief Managed 🪄 (@0rderofPhoenix) October 2, 2022

An amazing piece of skill that few players in the world can pull off.

Fans were quick to react to Messi’s feat on social media.

One of them said, “That’s not human. Putting a perfect weight behind the pass, while falling and without even looking…. IT’S NOT HUMAN. »

Another tweeted: “Watched this video at least a dozen times. My God. »

A third fan added: “Any other player would ask for a FK here. While this guy, plays a through ball while being on the ground, eyes on the ball… Unreal. »

After the game, PSG boss Christophe Galtier claimed that Messi could become the best player in the world again, even at 35.

He said, according to GFFN: “I have an incredible pleasure to see him every morning in training.

“He is in a good mood, very happy. He is a very altruistic player, who drives the game and who has always been used to scoring. He rediscovers the taste for scoring. Can he become the best player in the world again? Yes, if he is in incredible shape this summer. He is well prepared. He is happy. And when he’s happy, he performs.”

