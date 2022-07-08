You missed her: The Spanish voice of Batman returns as the Dark Knight in ‘DC League of Superpets’ – Movie News

The animated film about superhero pets hits theaters on July 29.

There will be many actors who play Batman over time, but in Spain there is a voice that will be connected to the dc vigilante whatever time passes. Claudio Serrano He has played Gotham’s vigilante since Christian Bale donned the Bat-Man suit under Christopher Nolan’s orders.

The dubbing actor has accompanied the fans of the character in his flesh and blood versions and also in animation. He has been the voice of Ben Affleck’s Bat Man and the Dark Knight in movies like Batman: The Lego Movie. After passing the baton to Manuel Gimeno in batman with Robert Pattinson, Serrano returns again as the vigilante in DC League of Super Pets.

Warner Bros. has announced the voice cast of its animated superhero movie of the summer. The film, directed by Jerry Siegel and Jared Stern, hits theaters on July 29 and Serrano repeats again as BruceWayne.





The story follows cryptothe dog of Superman. The two are inseparable, they have the same powers and together they fight crime in Metropolis. When they kidnap the Last Son of Krypton and the rest of the League of JusticeKrypto must convince a street gang of animals to learn how to use their powers and rescue the superheroes.

In addition to Serrano, DC League of Super Pets counts in its distribution of voices in Spanish with Miquel Fernández as Kyrpto, Damian Molla like the squirrel Chip, Nachter What Mark, Gotzon What Keiththe dog Not like the puppy ace Y Cristinini What Mary Graves.

In its original version, the film has managed to bring together some of the most recognized faces in Hollywood. Dwayne Johnson is Krypto, Kevin Hart is Ace, John Krasinski is Superman, Keanu Reeves is Batman, Kate McKinnon is Lulu, Natasha Lyonne is Merton, Diego Luna is Chip, Marc Maron is Lex Luthor, Dascha Polanco is Green Lantern, Jameela Jamil is Wonder Woman and Olivia Wilde is Lois Lane. Above these lines, do not miss the trailer for DC League of Super Pets.

