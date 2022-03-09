“You must abandon the professional role if you are a patient”

Julio Zarco, deputy managing director of the San Carlos Clinic.

Facing a serious illness where survival is at stake is a transcendental event in the life of any person, and at the same time so are the lessons learned after having overcome such a situation. A learning that Julio Zarcorenowned family doctor and doctor of medicine, details after sovercome a Covid-19 infection that put his life in jeopardy. through the book’Illness as an experience of transformation’ count the difficulties of a health professional when it’s your turn be the patient and how to deal with a serious illness change the conventions morals of a person and the way of practicing medicine.

“The book arises from the experience lived in the face of the covid infection as a patient and the care of patients as a doctor. I show the experience and experience of the disease from within, being on both sides of the trench, as a professional and as a patient. I distill all the vicissitudes of the disease that I suffered and its course, with all the serious complications that I experienced”, Zarco details to Medical Writing.

The one who was president of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen), reflects in this book three and half months where there are many ups and downs, hospital admissions, home confinements and hospitalization at home. “The decision to write it was made when I didn’t know if life was going ahead or it could be exhausted. So, with my life at stake, I began to pour my feelings into the text, which at first was just writing for the sake of writing therapeutically, and I was able to regain the strength to overcome the illness. It was very decisive”, details Zarco.

The doctor, a patient with “different” emotions

The book, which is aimed at all audiences, is especially relevant for those health workers who have never been ill: “Being a sick doctor has a series of characteristics that are very typical of us. It’s good for health professionals read this book for understand what happens when we get sick”, details the doctor.

According to Zarco, the emotions in health professionals when they get sick are “sifted by knowledge” and are different from general patients. “In the book I say that doctors when we get sick are a bit complex being because we are patients who have the knowledge of what is happening. For example, sometimes more anguish and uncertainty is generated because you know the development of the disease and that, instead of reassuring, worries more. When we get sick we have an emotional world that is very different from a person who is not a health worker”, explains the family doctor.

The complexity of the doctor to become a conventional patient

This knowledge, according to Zarco, prevents for the health professional to assume naturally the conventional patient role. So he becomes a particularly complex patient with greater difficulties in emotional and affective development.

“The health has to learn that when he is a patient he has to leave the role of professional and accept the role of patient. It can never be completely discarded, but you have to try to distance it as much as possible. The more conventional patient we are, the easier we make it for the colleague who is caring for us”, claims the specialist.

Transformation of the toilet after passing an illness

For the current president of the Humans Foundation for the promotion of humanization in health care, that the health professional goes through an illness makes transform the way you exercise. “It does more human, close, empathetic and above all, more compassionate, that is what moves you to try to help another person. It is transformed because the person is transformed and what is inherent in the profession also changes”, explains Zarco.

For all these reasons, the specialist understands that health professionals They must have a great self-knowledge to be able to treat people who are going to go through situations of anguish, uncertainty and medium.

“If we are going to handle the illness, pain and death of others, we must be able to know ourselves in these situations to see how we handle it. This requires important self-knowledge, and from it it follows that the profession is human based on three fundamental elements: empathy, compassion and humility. The health worker who has been ill has gone through the phases that I have described and is going to identify quite a lot with the book”, concludes Zarco.