“You must clearly explain one thing to me”
After a long period of fasting, also linked to some physical problems, Romelu Lukaku is finally back to scoring in the Premier League. In the delicate match againstAston Villa took over in the second half, scoring the goal of the momentary 2-1 in the 56th minute.
Despite this, however, there seem to be some small hitches in his new adventure at Chelsea. THE Blues, in fact they are making it even without the contribution of the former attacker Inter and are now in second place, tied with the Liverpool, with Big Rom present in only 12 league games.
LukakuHe also doesn’t seem to be thrilled with his relationship with Tuchel. To the microphones of ESPN Brazil, spoke about their relationship like this:
“Tuchel and I have talked a couple of times to understand what he wants from me on the pitch. It is just about have some clarity on how he wants to employ me.
I am multidimensional, I am able to do whatever he asks of me. I can run, I can press, I can hold the ball to pick up my teammates. Over the years I have added all of these qualities to my playing. I just wanted an opportunity that I had on this occasion and I’m happy to have helped the team ”.