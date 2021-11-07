“You must fulfill your destiny”

Dwayne Johnson had made it clear that he would no longer be part of the Fast & Furious saga. Vin Diesel on social media writes to him to retrace his steps.

It was 2016 when Dwayne Johnson wrote an Instagram post calling some of her male colleagues on the set “soft” Fast and Furious 8. Among them was Vin Diesel with which The Rock he no longer wanted to work closely together. In fact, in the eighth chapter of the saga, the two act in a couple of scenes apparently together, but we never see them in the same shot because in fact they were not present on the set at the same time.

Over time we realized that the two have “different philosophies about their approach to work”, as he said Johnson, after clearing up with Diesel. The paths of the two actors, however, have no longer been reunited professionally, with the character of Johnson narratively diverted towards the spin-off of Hobbs & Shaw with Jason Statham.

In an interview a few months ago, Dwayne Johnson had reiterated that, while wishing all the best to his former colleague for the finale of Fast & Furious 10, would never go back to being part of the “family” of the film. With Fast & Furious 9 released a year late, clearly the worst film in the saga, and time slipped away due to the pandemic, it is possible that the Universal And Vin Diesel (among the producers since the fourth chapter) have decided to abandon the idea of ​​an 11th film. This is what it would seem to read between the lines of the post that Diesel posted on Instagram. The actor explicitly asks a Johnson to retrace his steps and conclude the saga in the best possible way, also to honor the memory of Paul Walker, that Diesel always calls affectionately Pablo.

Basically Vin Diesel takes to the streets and in front of all the fans, publicly puts Dwayne Johnson in a difficult position:

My little brother Dwayne … the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my kids come to you calling you Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is no holiday that goes by without you and them feeling to exchange good wishes … but the time has come. The legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I would keep my promise to Pablo. I swore we would reach and make the best Fast with the final film number 10! I tell you with my heart … but you have to show up, do not leave the void in the saga, you have an important role to play. Hobbs cannot be embodied by anyone else. I hope you want to stand up for the occasion and fulfill your destiny.

The hatchet between the two had been buried long ago and the tones had softened over time. Johnson however, he must now elaborate well the answer if he intends to refuse, given the almost unanimous applause of the millions of fans for the proposal of the “wimp”.

Below Vin Diesel’s post.