You MUST see the princess dress Selena Gomez wore for her 30th birthday

To celebrate her 30th birthday, Selena Gomez had an extravagant party during which she wore a magnificent dress fit for a princess.

On July 22, the singer left her twenties and officially entered her thirties. Since then, he has been seen marking this milestone with his friends, including during an intimate dinner with none other than Taylor Swift.

Then, a few days later, a glam party took place. For the occasion, Selena opted for a pale Versace dress with vaporous fabric.

The look was completed by stylist and friend of Selena, Kate Young, who transformed the pop star into a Disney princess.

For her beauty, Selena trusted her long-time collaborators, for makeup, for hair and for pink and pearly manicure.

The young woman shared a black and white photo of her look, writing under the photo: “After a few days of celebrations, my heart is filled with it, grateful and I can say that I am starting to love being 30 years old. Thank you for being a part of my life, we will continue for another decade!”

A little later in the evening, she changed her outfit for a shorter dress, decorated with sequins and feathers.

We love!

