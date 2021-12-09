“You mustn’t piss off the fans”

Dwayne Johnson talked about his work on Black Adam and how he related to the character and the world of DC Comics, “so as not to piss off the fans”.

Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson will be in theaters on July 28, 2022, but in the meantime, fans can hear what The Rock he has to say about the project, which he supported, we must admit with even greater enthusiasm than usual, in every post and interview. Just in some statements released to Total Film we can see the attention that Johnson and his director Jaume Collet-Serra they wanted to concentrate on the work DC Comics, trying to avoid a great danger …

Dwayne Johnson: How not to piss off Black Adam and comics fans

Chatting with Total Film, Dwayne Johnson, recently streaming with Red Notice on Netflix, he explained how he and the authors of Black Adam have moved carefully in the world of DC Comics, to avoid the traps of disappointment …

You have only one chance to build these characters correctly. We paid attention to some of the errors other films have fallen into the past, in the world of DC, with things that have rightly displeased the fans and pissed them off. As a fan, I was among them. […]

We said to ourselves: let’s make sure respect tradition and mythology, but let’s not get creatively handcuffed. We can do anything if we first make sure the public is on our side. For me there is first of all a battle that will one day take place, between Black Adam and Superman. I don’t know who Superman will be, I don’t know who will play him. But that’s okay, now I don’t have to know. But it gives me a certainty knowing that it will happen! [ride] This is something fans want. We started with that idea and built the rest.