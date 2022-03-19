“You never have to go” with Yordi Rosado

Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta argue over Yordi Rosado | Instagram

Galilea Montijo got an instant reaction from Andrea Legarreta after the “tapatía” talked about Yordi Rosado: “You never have to go.”

The TV presenter, Galilea Montijo was addressing a series of topics in the middle of a chat with her morning colleagues when suddenly a comment about Yordi Rosado caused some reactions.

The reality and variety show collaborator who appeared on famous Televisa shows like “tv life“, “Little Giants”, “TVO” and many others, expressed his fear of going to the program “The Interview with Yordi Rosado”.

You know what, you should never go with Yordi. Oh Yordi, expressed Galilea Montijo

Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta argue over Yordi Rosado. Photo: Capture Instagram



Unintentionally, the “Today’s driver” He hinted at his fear of going as a guest to the program of the “ex-member of Another Rollo” and talking about more, as he commented.

After a talk in which Raúl’s colleague, “El Negro” Araiza, Tania Rincón, Paul Stanley; Galilea Montijowill address the controversy over the turbulent relationship between Luis de Llano and Sasha Sokol who accused him of “@buso”, the “model of H men” attacked Yordi’s program.

It should be remembered that the interview that the presenter conducted with Luis de Llano unleashed all kinds of comments and even criticism of the program and the host himself.

From the outset, the issue has been discussed in several programs and media outlets, which is why the Hoy program recently gave its opinion on the attacks that have been made on Yordi Rosado, who came out to show his face after the scandalous interview on his program.

However, in the midst of the opinions expressed in the morning, it was the “tv girl“, who again gave something to talk about after launching a recommendation not to attend Yordi’s interviews, from which strong revelations have emerged.

The beloved “little black” admitted that the driver, producer and author provides his guests with the ideal climate for them to tell him little-known details about his life.

Apparently, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres finds a dangerous point since they can make the mistake of talking too much and/or saying things that affect them in other aspects, and is that according to what she would comment: “Yordi knows how to get the truth out of your guests.

You turn to Yordi because you say what he asked him and then you get involved and well no, I would add the 48-year-old star in another comment.

This is how Andrea Legarreta responded

Before the comment of the “TV actress“, It was Andrea Legarrera who responded to the “businesswoman“, a member of Latingal Boutique, after giving her recommendations in this regard.

Erick Rubín’s wife came out in defense of Yordi Rosado, who she said was not to blame for what celebrities will talk about in the middle of the interviews.

Rather, what comes out of your mouth, who is to blame, would comment the mother of Mía and Nina Rubín.

In this regard, he added other popular interviews where several celebrities have ended up expanding between laughs: “What about the Scorpion, that even more, one is dying of laughter, Legarreta would comment.