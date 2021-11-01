From the admonition to Ibra onwards, Maresca has made a long series of wrong choices. Starting with the penalty granted to Milan. Not all contacts in the area are punishable: this week, it was the indication of the referees’ heads. Only serious penalties are to be whistled, penalties abolished. Punctually, in the most important match of the day, a normal contact between the hip and the hip Ibañez-Ibrahimovic before the intervention on the defender’s ball was considered foul by Maresca who confirmed it despite the signaling and doubts of the varista Mazzoleni. The 0-1 became 0-2 and the final boarding of Roma, moreover with the advantage of the extra man, produced just the goal of El Shaarawy and no points.

Look at the gallery Roma-Milan: the photosequence of Ibanez’s intervention on Ibrahimovic

Let me be clear: for about seventy minutes Milan deserved the success, playing with more personality and imposing a defensive behavior on Roma. However, Mourinho’s team was denied the possibility of recovery. We ended up in a football whose refereeing provisions change from week to week: what was good yesterday is no longer good today and what must be punished today will probably not be tomorrow: I am also referring to Kjaer’s intervention on Pellegrini in the final, an identical touch to that of Dumfries on Alex Sandro last Sunday. It annoys me to start again from a wrong and influential arbitration decision, however I cannot do otherwise. On too many occasions it is the episodes that decide, even in this the “rule” has been respected. The conclusion is that you no longer understand a club: and it would be nothing if the confusion concerned those who, like us and the public, observe. The trouble is that the first to go into the ball are the referees.

Look at the gallery Roma-Milan, the Pellegrini-Kjaer contact in full recovery that infuriated Mourinho

I could say all the best about Milan: he is confident, he believes in the things he does even when he is not particularly brilliant. Ibra is now the solutions leader, Kjaer an enviable defensive playmaker. The judgment on Roma does not change one iota, compared to that of September: the two defensive wingers are not level, a central midfield serves like bread, Pellegrini is the indispensable. The most involved is Abraham, who seems to have lost the times and measures of our championship. PS. I would not be surprised if on Thursday I saw on the field with Bodo Glimt the four put in a bain-marie by Mourinho after the 1-6 in Norway: penalty granted, now let’s see if you got the hint. The sound of the bell, lesson over. Loading... Advertisements

Look at the gallery Ibrahimovic drags Milan: Roma beaten and Mourinho furious

Allegri, the game and the little game I have read and heard them all. Unappealable sentences. The trial has not spared anyone: after all, when after eleven days Juve has less than half the points of those in the lead and the same as the thrifty but very worthy Verona and Empoli, the club, the team and the team must end up under accusation. coach, match analysts, masseurs, cook, bus driver, Continassa gardeners and even wives and girlfriends. The distribution of blame is subjective. While taking on the discomfort and tension that remains inside, Allegri undoubtedly has responsibilities, the usual accusations of non-play (he would have been better off going to Madrid, for example): I would only acquit him if I did not consider him the great coach who And. There are two evidences: as it is, Juve have everything to beat Empoli, Sassuolo and Verona. Or almost: because for race, intensity and determination (hunger) it proved inferior to the teams of Andreazzoli, Dionisi and Tudor. On the level of individuality – here is the second point – it is instead inferior to Inter, Napoli and Milan. Simplifying, I take Inter and I entrust myself for the second time in a week to the comparison between the singles, a game practiced by many fans and less stupid than it might seem. Analyzing Juve and Inter from the middle up, who is stronger, in your opinion: Perisic or Kulusevski ?, Barella or Locatelli ?, Calhanoglu or Rabiot ?, Brozovic or Arthur ?, Lautaro or Chiesa ?, Dzeko or Morata ?, Sanchez or Dybala? ?, Correa or Kean? At my house it ends 7 to 1, where Dybala marks the point for Juve. And I neglected Vidal, Sensi, Vecino … * The farewell of Naples to Giulio Germaniesi, the doctor, a great man of television. He was a friend who appeared and disappeared, capable of venturing into that gray area that is hidden under our every action and ambition: he was smart, complicated, brilliant, even a very liar, but still a person I loved and who did grow. A visionary. Germaniesi was the publisher and producer of Canale 34 (Telenapoli). He created successful programs not only in Campania, such as Number One, with Maradona, Number Two, TeleGaribaldi, Pirati. He launched comedians such as Alessandro Siani, Biagio Izzo, Lino D’Angiò, Gigi and Ross, the Ditelo voi, Peppe Iodice. In his football talks, Italo Cucci, Giorgio Tosatti, Marino Bartoletti, Antonio Corbo, Mimmo Carratelli, Giampiero Mughini, Mario Sconcerti, Gianni Di Marzio, Maria Teresa Ruta, Serena Autieri have transited as conductors, commentators or prominent figures. Elisabetta Gregoraci and many others. Germaniesi was the most national of private TV channels. He is not dead: he is in hiding forever.