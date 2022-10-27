You only need five minutes in the Metro to meditate

How many times do you use lack of time as an excuse? And how many minutes do you lose a day commuting? There is a way to invest them without continuing with that hyperactivity that invades us.

“I would like to start meditating, but I don’t know how or when to do it.” If you recognize someone around you or even yourself in this statement, here is the answer: your moment is in just a few minutes. five minutes on your commute to work.

The specialized application mindfulness Petit Bambou and Metro de Madrid have created an alliance to popularize meditation among users during the months of October and November. A way to get started in this habit that leads to calming the mind to help have a greater concentration, in a region that exceeds three million daily trips on public transport on a working day, according to the Regional Transport of Madrid. And where, on many occasions, we push each other, we don’t give up our seats or we go like real zombies.

HOW THE IDEA ARISES

Sometimes we go on the Metro like robots and we are not even aware of how we feel and the environment, focused on our ‘smartphone’. BERNARDO DAZ

The inspiration came precisely from a trip on public transport, says Myriam Campelo, director of Petit Bambou in Spain, where she observed that “the vast majority of travelers they were with their heads down on their mobile phones“. Not in vain, even the transport pass will be carried in our smartphone in 2023. And it is enough to look at the “time of use” in the configuration of our mobiles to be frightened by the revealing data of the hours we spend glued to the mobile. If you check it, surely you are between two and five, without hardly realizing it.

“On average people spend more than an hour on transport every day, that’s a lot of time spent browsing social networks and, although it seems to relax, in reality the opposite happens. Its abusive use can lead to mental, physical and emotional exhaustion,” says Campelo, who often hears that “I don’t have time to meditate.”

That is why it seemed useful to him that that time in which there is nothing to do is dedicated to self-care, especially now that the price of fuel is exorbitant due to the war and the number of passengers who choose the Madrid Metro to get around has grown 22.7% compared to the previous yearaccording to data published by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

WHY MEDITATE

Illustration developed by the meditation app to communicate this joint action with Metro de Madrid. PETIT BAMBOU

No one carries newspapers anymore and hardly anyone carries a book, so meditating seems like an interesting activity to make the most of your time. But, really, can you meditate in the Metro with people coming and going or sometimes crowded? Campelo is emphatic and does not deceive: “The ideal is to meditate sitting down and with your eyes closed, avoiding distractions.” However, she thinks that any place is fine to spend a few minutes to find yourself and become aware of how you feel at that moment.

“In the Metro it is normal to have more distractions, but precisely meditation consists of becoming aware of them and returning your attention as many times as you can.” take the breath in a kind way, to reconnect with oneself”. Not in vain, numerous studies endorse the practice for its benefits.

IT’S MY FIRST TIME

When it comes to starting, there numerous cliches: from the posture, the duration of the meditations, what you have to do during the meditation, how to reconnect when you lose your mind to your thoughts…

“These cliches are what discourage people from starting or continuing to meditate. Therefore, my recommendation is that you practice a little every day. First five minutes, then eight, we go to ten… in the position that is most comfortable for you. Sitting on a chair, lying down or even standing up and, above all, you have to be open to everything that happens during meditation”, assures the expert. It is normal, therefore, for the mind to wander, for attention to lose …

“Precisely because we are not in the here and now. Our minds are busy with stories that social networks tell us or we are engrossed in our thoughts of the past or the future. Our body is there, but our mind is elsewhere“, asserts Campelo, who advises meditation to connect with what you are experiencing at that moment, be aware of how you feel but also of the environment.

BENEFITS OF MEDITATION

Technology, which could be an enemy for meditation, should not be blamed for all our distractions, because in the end it depends on the use we make of it, admits the head of Petit Bambou. An example of her application to life with others, such as facilitating our work or access to information, she points out. “Used correctly, it allows us to approach a ancient practice in a simple way”, he summarizes. Campelo describes the following advantages of meditating:

It’s a mind training, especially if it is exercised continuously over time, such as going to the gym.

especially if it is exercised continuously over time, such as going to the gym. health improvement in general, both physical and mental and emotional.

in general, both physical and mental and emotional. Help the self awareness better managing anxiety and stress.

better managing anxiety and stress. Lowers blood pressure, improves heart rate and improves attention.

HOW IT WORKS

On your next trip on the Metro, you just have to scan the QR that you will find on the posters inside the cars on lines 1 and 6. “This QR will direct you to the Free and exclusive weekly meditation. Every Monday a meditation will appear automatically in the player”. Passengers on the other lines will be able to access the meditations from the Metro de Madrid website.