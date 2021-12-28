you pissed me off. A quarter of users uninstall it in the first two weeks …

According to internal data obtained by Bloomberg, 15% to 25% of new Alexa users from 2018 to 2021 completely abandoned the device during the second week of possession.

Amazon concluded that the smart speaker market had “passed its growth phase” last year and would only grow 1.2% annually in the future. In short: dear Alexa, you broke the boxes.

The company lost an average of five dollars per Alexa device sold, and by 2028 it plans to halve that number. Generating revenue through Alexa devices has been challenging, and has prompted Amazon to seek new, more aggressive marketing solutions. That’s why Alexa now has features that tell you what to wear when you ask about the weather, and even suggest you buy those clothes on Amazon – the company has to make cash, take advantage of all methods to do it, but that makes her even less loved.

These statistics do not paint a positive outlook for Amazon’s now loss-making Alexa division which employs more than 10,000 people with fixed costs of around $ 4.2 billion in 2021. Although Amazon has focused on new ways to regain loyalty. of users, maybe people are just tired or Alexa smart devices spying on them. A certain mistrust is arising in artificial intelligence, and who could blame users?

There have been over 75,000 complaints from Amazon users. Several collective lawsuits have started, some even involving minors registered without their consent.

The always-on microphone has sparked controversy with privacy advocates, and many are being asked to review this feature or delete it outright. Perhaps people are realizing that having a company that monitors personal conversations is too much, even for modern society.



