You recognize it? Actor Ethan Suplee lost more than 130 kilos and this is what he looks like now

Watch overweight actors in hollywood it’s not common. Not counting those who go into comedy, we can’t name many who land leading roles in other genres based on their looks.

The most popular and recent example of a drastic change in the industry is that of actress Rebel Wilson, who already boasts her figure of just over 70 kilos. She is added Ethan Supleewhom you will surely remember in American history X, actor who weighed 243 kilos until in 2018 he decided to change his lifestyle.

The work in the cinema of Ethan Suplee after losing more than 130 kilos

Before losing weight, Ethan Suplee participated in the series Boy Meets Worldfrom 1994 to 1998, the year in which he also had credits in American History X. Other of his works were in the tapes Remember the Titans (2000); The Butterfly Effect (2004); The Fountain (2006); Rise of the Zombies (2012); The Wolf of Wall Street (2013); Y A Stand Up Guy (2016). In addition to the series Jennifer Falls Y My Name Is Earl.

Photo: Michael Jacobs Productions

After his physical change, it cannot be said that he lost many roles, since he has remained active in the industry being part of series and movies, among which are:

1. Santa Clarita Dietalongside Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant

Photo: Garfield Grove Productions

two. motherless brooklynstarring Bruce Willis and Willem Dafoe

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

3. good girlswith Christina Hendricks

Photo: Minnesota Logging Company

Ethan Suplee and his life after losing weight 243 kilos

In 2001, Ethan Suplee, 24, entered a rehabilitation center for his addiction to alcohol and drugs. Upon entering, to register his weight, they had to use a cargo scale, because 243 kilos of him were too much for the patient scales.

His weight was giving him congestive heart failure. While he was hospitalized, he gained 6 more kilos because he just ate and ate, because it was what he “had always done.”

And so he spent almost two decades, until in 2018 he said “no more”. The actor tried various diets and types of physical activity, but nothing worked for him until he realized that the problem was not what he ate, but how much he ate.

Photo: Instagram @ethansuplee

It was until he began to eat the right portions for his body, when the actor in the series My Name is Earl saw a real transformation.

“The main thing I had to do was make sure I didn’t eat more calories than I was expending each day. As I became more calorie conscious, I started bingeing less and filling up on healthier foods. After a few months of this, calories stopped being calories. They started to be food,” Ethan confessed in an interview.

Now, the actor boasts of his change in social networks, where he shares several before and after his image so that they can be a source of inspiration for others. As of 2019, Suplee is just 9% body fat and weighs 250 pounds, mostly muscle mass.

Photo: Instagram @ethansuplee

