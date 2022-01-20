You risk losing your whatsapp account: beware of this unrecognizable scam!

A scam appears on WhatsApp that risks losing your account. Let’s see how to defend against the scam.

There are always many dangers present on WhatsApp and now a sensational scam is appearing that even risks making you lose your account. Let’s see what to do to recognize and defend against the scam.

The popularity of Whatsapp, as we know, it is worldwide and still today the application of Half is the most used instant messaging service in the world with over two billion active users within it. Despite its fame, it is still possible today to fall into some scams within the application. Indeed the presence of some cyber criminals it is not to be attributed to Meta’s service, but unfortunately in the age of the internet there are more and more scams of this kind. The latest scam risks making you literally lose your account. In fact, to report everything, even the Online Police Station.

The authorities with a post on social media communicated to citizens: “To activate the messaging app Whatsapp on your own smartphone you must enter a code. This is sent via SMS to the device“. The post then continues remarking: “Through this procedure cybercriminals manage to deliver a text message to the victim. Inside it is asked to send this code making the sender appear phone number of a contact in the address book“. Therefore, under no circumstances should you provide the secret code, as it could allow criminals to access your profile, causing serious damage from the point of view of privacy.

Whatsapp even today it is the most used messaging application in the world with over two billion active users. There are several tricks discovered by users to improve the service of the colossus app Half. One of this allows us to discover the address book of our contacts, so that we also know how our acquaintance saved our contact. In fact we have several precise users who save a contact with name surname and others instead who invent absurd nicknames or nicknames.

To satisfy our curiosity, therefore, there is a very specific trick. Obviously there will be no need neither an application nor a programmer’s wizardry. In fact, just ask the contact in question if he can send us our number on the application. If your acquaintance accepts, you can then find out under what name he saved you in the address book.