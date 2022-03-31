“You saved my life, love, powerful medicine”

A group photo and a message to thank everyone, doctors and nurses who have been by his side in this difficult moment. This is the content of the post by rapper Fedez who has just returned home from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan where he was operated on for a neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas.

Next to the message a gallery showing life in the hospital this week and also a video in which the rapper gets up after the operation. “Thanks to you who have literally saved my life, who have accompanied me and looked after me in these days that have not been easy but which on the other hand have given me back a new perspective on life” wrote Fedez “Thanks to Prof. Falconi and to all his incredible staff Thanks to all the nurses and nurses in the ward. And thanks to you for the great humanity and the support you have given me ». And then he concludes with a message of hope: «Love is the most powerful medicine. We go home, we come back to life “

Chiara’s post “Thanks to my husband for being so brave”

It was hard but we are at home wrote his wife Chiara Ferragni, who published a post immediately after with other photos of the days of the rapper’s hospitalization. She too thanked the doctors and nurses, saying that “they made us feel at home, they always gave us hope” and then she dedicated a thought to Fedez “thanks to my wonderful husband for being so brave for our family”.